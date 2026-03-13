François Twagirumukiza Takes Helm of Rwanda’s Private Sector Federation

The Private Sector Federation (PSF) elections have reached their final stage at the national level, culminating in the selection of the federation’s top leadership. On Friday, 13 March 2026, François Twagirumukiza was elected president, succeeding Jeanne Françoise Mubiligi. The PSF plays a central role in shaping Rwanda’s private sector and supporting national economic development.

Twagirumukiza previously served as President of the PSF Business Council and brings over 28 years of business experience to the role. He owns Eastern Hope Ltd, an international trade company specializing in construction equipment, and White Storm Apartment, and is a major shareholder in CHIC Building, one of the main standout structures in Kigali.

He won 191 votes, with 9 abstentions and 2 votes against, running unopposed for the presidency. Other elected PSF board members include Jean Claude Uwizeyemungu, who became First Vice President with 184 votes, and Diane Mukasahaha Kamanzi, elected Second Vice President with 180 votes. After his election, Twagirumukiza thanked voters and pledged to work collaboratively to strengthen the federation’s role in advancing Rwanda’s private sector.

PSF elections begin at the grassroots, with local business associations nominating candidates for sector councils. The five councils—Manufacturing, Agriculture and Livestock, Business, Services, and the Council for Women, Youth, and Persons with Disabilities—then elect representatives to the federation’s board. This electoral process, introduced in 2020, ensures broad participation and accountability within Rwanda’s private sector.

In the Manufacturing Council, Josiane Nsanza Usanase was elected president, with Jules Murekezi as first vice president and Nyabudala Martin as second vice president.

The Agriculture and Livestock Council chose Christian Irakoze as president, Jean Claude Shirimpumu as first vice president, and Immaculée Kayitesi as second vice president.

Faustin Niyibishobora was elected president of the Business Council, with Stafford Rubagumya and Sonia Umurungi serving as first and second vice presidents, respectively.

In the Services Council, Christian Ndagijimana leads as president, with Eric Rutayisire as first vice president and Joan Mpazimpaka as second vice president.

The Council for Women, Youth, and Persons with Disabilities elected Thérèse Sekamana as president, Gloria Girabawe as vice president in charge of women, Kefa Shimwayesu as vice president for youth, and Papy Sibomana as vice president for persons with disabilities.

PSF serves as Rwanda’s umbrella organization for the private sector, bridging businesses and government, and advocating policies that foster investment, entrepreneurship, and economic growth.

Over the years, it has helped support SMEs, promote industrialization, expand export capacity, and improve the business environment. The federation has also championed initiatives in skills development, digital transformation, and women’s economic empowerment, making it a key driver of Rwanda’s economic vision.

Its achievements include streamlining business registration, facilitating access to financing for entrepreneurs, and building partnerships with international trade organizations. PSF has also promoted public-private collaboration in infrastructure and national development projects and provided guidance to businesses during crises, including the COVID-19 pandemic.

With Twagirumukiza at the helm, the private sector expects renewed energy and focus on innovation, competitiveness, and sustainable growth. Stakeholders anticipate initiatives that will integrate SMEs into global value chains, attract foreign investment, and strengthen sector councils to respond to market needs.

His leadership will be closely watched for strategic planning that balances the interests of large enterprises and emerging businesses, ensuring PSF continues to be a robust partner in Rwanda’s development.

As PSF begins a new chapter, its mission remains clear: to support a dynamic, inclusive, and globally competitive private sector that drives economic transformation, creates jobs, and contributes to Rwanda’s prosperity.

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