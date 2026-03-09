Private Sector Grouping Kicks Off Nationwide Search for New Leadership

KIGALI — From the small kiosks in rural sectors to the high-rise boardrooms of the capital, Rwanda’s business community is heading to the polls today.

Starting this Monday, March 9, the Private Sector Federation (PSF) has officially launched its week-long electoral process, a massive logistical undertaking that will determine the leadership of the country’s primary economic engine for the next three years.

Unlike typical corporate appointments, the PSF elections are designed as a bottom-up democratic exercise.

Over the next seven days, the voting will ripple through every level of the Federation’s structure, beginning at the foundation with the Cell and Sector levels.

Here, local traders and artisans will elect their representatives before the process moves upward through the District and Provincial structures, eventually culminating in the high-stakes election for the City of Kigali and the National Board by March 16.

The stakes for this “change of guard” are particularly high as Rwanda pushes toward its Vision 2050 goals.

As the critical bridge between private entrepreneurs and government policy, the PSF’s new leadership will be tasked with navigating a dynamic but challenging economic landscape.

In a statement marking the commencement of the polls, PSF CEO Mr. Stephen Ruzibiza emphasized that this moment represents much more than a simple administrative transition.

He characterized the elections as a “pivotal moment” and a critical investment in the future, urging members to vote for a leadership driven by a vision for unprecedented growth and innovative strategies.

The newly elected leaders will inherit a mandate that covers five diverse pillars: Agriculture, Industry, Trade, Services, and a Specialized Chamber that champions the interests of women, youth, and people with disabilities.

Beyond internal advocacy, the incoming team will be expected to help Rwandan businesses navigate the complexities of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) and transition the “Made in Rwanda” brand from a local success into a regional powerhouse.

The outgoing leadership leaves behind an indelible mark on the national economy, having guided the private sector through significant post-pandemic recovery.

However, as the first ballots are cast today in sectors across the country, the focus is firmly on the future.

For the thousands of eligible members preparing to vote, the message from the Federation is clear: this is the time to select partners who understand the grassroots challenges of rising costs while possessing the global vision to help Rwandan businesses thrive on the international stage.

