Global AFCON Audience Surges 61% as Rwanda Eyes 2027 ‘Pamoja’ Qualification

Viewership for the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) Morocco 2025 has surged globally, with preliminary figures indicating a 61 percent growth in audiences across Europe, Asia and South America, according to early research released by the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

The data, compiled by independent research agencies ahead of a full report expected from global analytics firm Nielsen, highlights the rapidly expanding international appeal of Africa’s flagship football tournament.

CAF said expanded broadcast coverage and new media partnerships across multiple regions played a major role in the growth.

The United Kingdom and France accounted for the largest share of the increase, while new broadcast deals in markets such as Japan, China, South Korea, Mexico, Greece and Colombia significantly widened the tournament’s reach.

CAF’s commercial partnership with global sports marketing agency IMG resulted in a 50 percent increase in international broadcast partners compared with the previous AFCON edition held in Côte d’Ivoire in 2023, making the Morocco 2025 tournament the most widely distributed edition in the competition’s history.

In South America, interest in African football also continued to rise. In Brazil alone, more than 24 million viewers tuned in to AFCON matches, while Mexico recorded nearly two million viewers, signaling a growing fan base for African football across the region.

CAF said its global media distribution strategy, including the production of highlights and digital content for international platforms, contributed to a 65 percent rise in brand partner exposure in European and South American markets.

Other indicators include a 32 percent increase in media value for partners in Europe and a 35 percent rise in overall media rights revenue across Europe, Asia and South America linked to the Morocco 2025 tournament.

The AFCON final alone drew more than three million viewers in the United Kingdom on Channel 4, while Germany recorded a tournament reach exceeding four million viewers, marking the competition’s highest audience in that market.

Other indicators include a 32 percent increase in media value for partners in Europe and a 35 percent rise in overall media rights revenue across Europe, Asia and South America linked to the Morocco 2025 tournament.

The AFCON final alone drew more than three million viewers in the United Kingdom on Channel 4, while Germany recorded a tournament reach exceeding four million viewers, marking the competition’s highest audience in that market.

In India, a new broadcast market for the tournament, matches streamed on the FanCode platform attracted over 800,000 viewers, reflecting the growing global appetite for African football.

Focus Shifts to East Africa for AFCON 2027

The rising international visibility of AFCON comes as preparations continue for the 2027 edition of the tournament, which will be jointly hosted by Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania under the banner “Pamoja 2027.”

The tournament will mark the first time the competition is staged in the East African region, bringing the continent’s biggest football event to Rwanda’s neighbourhood and raising regional expectations.

Rwanda’s Strategic Shift: Stephen Constantine Takes the Reins

For Rwanda, the upcoming qualification cycles represent a critical opportunity for the Amavubi to reclaim their place on the continental stage. To spearhead this new era, the Rwanda Football Federation (FERWAFA) has appointed veteran English tactician Stephen Constantine as head coach, tasking him with rebuilding the national squad and steering it toward AFCON qualification.

Constantine brings a wealth of international experience to Kigali, most notably following his highly successful tenures with the Indian national team and various African sides including Malawi and Sudan. His reputation for instilling rigid discipline and maximizing the potential of developing football nations is expected to be a decisive factor as Rwanda strengthens its roster.

This appointment follows Rwanda’s recent participation in international friendly windows in Morocco, where the team tested both domestic and foreign-based talent. With Constantine’s focus on tactical organization and professional standards, the Amavubi are looking to translate these preparations into clinical results on the road to the next continental tournament.

With global audiences for AFCON expanding rapidly and the next edition set to take place in neighbouring countries, the stakes are rising for Rwanda’s national team.

If Amavubi secure qualification for the 2027 “Pamoja” tournament, they would not only return to Africa’s biggest football stage but also play before a rapidly growing global audience now closely following the AFCON competition.

For Rwanda, that would mean the world watching Amavubi once again, as African football’s expanding global reach brings new attention to teams across the continent.

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