In Pictures: Diplomatic Dinner Welcomes 20 New Envoys to Rwanda

KIGALI – A warm atmosphere of diplomacy and dialogue filled the evening in Kigali as Paul Kagame hosted a diplomatic dinner for 20 newly accredited ambassadors and high commissioners at the Kigali Convention Centre.

The envoys had earlier presented their credentials to the Head of State, formally joining Rwanda’s growing diplomatic community and marking another step in the country’s expanding international engagement.

Representing countries from Africa, Europe, the Middle East, Asia and the Americas, the diplomats gathered for conversations of shared perspectives, building connections and celebrating partnerships.

The ambassadors are from Switzerland, Mali, Republic of Congo, Saudi Arabia, Equatorial Guinea, Sierra Leone, Kazakhstan, Lesotho, Gambia, Georgia, Slovak Republic, Namibia, Malta, Ireland, Tunisia, Colombia, Dominican Republic, Hungary and Spain.

