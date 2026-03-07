Home » In Pictures: Diplomatic Dinner Welcomes 20 New Envoys to Rwanda
In Pictures: Diplomatic Dinner Welcomes 20 New Envoys to Rwanda

by Sam Nkurunziza
KIGALI – A warm atmosphere of diplomacy and dialogue filled the evening in Kigali as Paul Kagame hosted a diplomatic dinner for 20 newly accredited ambassadors and high commissioners at the Kigali Convention Centre.

The envoys had earlier presented their credentials to the Head of State, formally joining Rwanda’s growing diplomatic community and marking another step in the country’s expanding international engagement.

Representing countries from Africa, Europe, the Middle East, Asia and the Americas, the diplomats gathered for conversations of shared perspectives, building connections and celebrating partnerships.

The ambassadors are from Switzerland, Mali, Republic of Congo, Saudi Arabia, Equatorial Guinea, Sierra Leone, Kazakhstan, Lesotho, Gambia, Georgia, Slovak Republic, Namibia, Malta, Ireland, Tunisia, Colombia, Dominican Republic, Hungary and Spain.

President Paul Kagame delivers remarks during a diplomatic dinner.

Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) of the Rwanda Defence Force General Mubarakh Muganga having a chat with members of the diplomatic corps.

Guests exchange views following the accreditation ceremony.

Members of the diplomatic corps listen during President Paul Kagame’s address at a diplomatic dinner in Kigali.

A live band music group entertains guests during the diplomatic dinner.

President Paul Kagame delivers remarks during a diplomatic dinner attended by members of the diplomatic corps in Kigali.

Diplomatic Smile: Dr. Jean Damascène Bizimana, the Minister of National Unity and Civic Engagement engages a guest during the dinner.

A guest listens to President Paul Kagame’s address during the diplomatic dinner.

Diplomats and invited guests attend a diplomatic dinner in Kigali following the presentation of credentials by ambassadors from 20 countries.

Members of the diplomatic community exchange views during a gathering.

Guests share a light moment during a reception welcoming newly accredited ambassadors to Rwanda in Kigali.

A diplomat captures moments from the event on camera.

