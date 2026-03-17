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Rwanda Exports to U.S., UK Increase by Over 50 Percent

by Stephen Kamanzi
written by Stephen Kamanzi

February 19, U.S. firm Trinity Metals hosted US Senator Steve Daines and his delegation at Trinity Nyakabingo Mine, just north of Kigali.

Rwanda’s exports to key Western markets surged sharply in the final quarter of 2025, with shipments to the United States and United Kingdom rising by more than 50 percent, signaling a growing diversification of the country’s export base.

New trade data from the National Institute of Statistics (NISR) show exports to the United States increased to $13.88 million, up from $8.97 million in the same period of 2024, representing a 54.7 percent rise.

Exports to the United Kingdom grew even faster, climbing to $9.77 million from $5.89 million — a 65.9 percent increase.

The rise in exports to the United States comes amid strengthening bilateral economic ties, including a critical minerals cooperation agreement signed in 2024, which enables U.S. companies to source and invest in Rwanda’s mineral sector.

The deal is part of broader efforts to secure supply chains for strategic minerals used in advanced technologies.

In addition to minerals, Rwanda’s exports to the United States include high-value agricultural products, particularly coffee and tea, which continue to find strong demand in premium international markets.

Exports to the United Kingdom are also largely driven by coffee and tea, reflecting longstanding trade links and steady demand for Rwanda’s specialty produce.

The growth in both markets comes at a time when Rwanda’s overall domestic exports declined significantly, suggesting a strategic pivot toward more stable and diversified global destinations.

Analysts say the expansion into Western markets reflects deliberate efforts to reduce reliance on traditional regional partners, particularly the Democratic Republic of Congo, which has historically dominated Rwanda’s export flows but recorded a sharp drop during the period.

Despite the strong growth, exports to the United States and United Kingdom still account for a relatively modest share of Rwanda’s total exports, indicating significant room for further expansion.

The continued rise in exports to these markets is expected to play a key role in stabilizing Rwanda’s export earnings and strengthening its position in global value chains.

 

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