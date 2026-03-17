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American Award-Winning American Star Doja Cat Wows Kigali Ahead of Historic Performance

by KT Press Staff Writer
written by KT Press Staff Writer

Global hits, bold moves, and Kigali vibes — Doja Cat is here!

Social media in Rwanda is buzzing following the arrival of global pop star Doja Cat in Kigali ahead of a highly anticipated performance later today. The American rapper and singer, known for her chart-topping hits and dynamic stage presence, has already captured the attention of fans across the country.

Clips and images circulating online show enthusiastic fans tracking her arrival, sharing their excitement on platforms like Instagram and Twitter, and expressing anticipation for her live show. The excitement underscores Kigali’s growing role as a hub for international entertainment and live music events.

Fans like Agasasu praised the city for hosting global icons, stating, Haters won’t stop talking, but Kigali will keep hosting international stars.” Others, such as Tuyishimire, expressed curiosity about the star’s style and performance, while remaining eager to attend the concert.

Meanwhile, local music industry observers note that Doja Cat’s visit represents one of the biggest international music events Kigali has hosted in recent times, further cementing the city’s place on the map for high-profile performances.

Jean Bonfils, a Kigali-based music promoter, added, I’m excited to see how the crowd responds. This is a huge moment for Kigali and shows that the city can attract global talent.”

Ticket demand has been overwhelming, with entry passes reportedly selling out quickly, reflecting the star’s massive popularity and the anticipation surrounding her performance.

From LA to Kigali — Doja Cat is set to light up Rwanda with her show.

The concert is part of the Move Africa festival, which aims to bring international acts to Rwanda and celebrate the country’s vibrant music and entertainment scene. Organizers have confirmed that safety and logistics measures are in place to ensure fans enjoy a seamless and memorable experience.

Doja Cat, born Amala Dlamini in Los Angeles, is an award-winning American singer and rapper known for hits like Say So” and Kiss Me More.” She has earned Grammy nominations, a Billboard Music Award, and global recognition for her bold style, viral hits, and dynamic performances.

Her Kigali visit brings international star power to Rwanda, inspiring fans and showcasing her global influence.

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