Rwanda’s New PSF Leadership Pushes to Revive Night Economy

The newly elected leadership of the Private Sector Federation (PSF) is calling on the government to reconsider allowing businesses to operate 24/7, arguing that extended hours are key to boosting performance, profitability, and growth across sectors.

PSF Chairman François Twagirumukiza said enabling round-the-clock operations will be a priority for the federation, noting that current restrictions continue to limit growth, particularly in sectors tied to the night economy.

Rwanda adopted a 24/7 business operations policy in August 2024 to boost economic activity.

However, the government has maintained restrictions on nightlife, citing public safety, responsible alcohol consumption, and community well-being.

Under the current rules, bars and nightclubs must close by 1:00 a.m. on weekdays and Sundays, and by 2:00 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. Only essential services such as pharmacies and health facilities are allowed to operate around the clock, according to Rwanda Development Board (RDB) guidelines.

Business owners, particularly in hospitality and entertainment, have raised concerns that the restrictions limit revenue potential, affect job creation, and slow growth in Kigali’s emerging night economy.

Business operators also note a ripple effect on related services such as transport, restaurants, and delivery, which rely on extended hours to thrive.

Finance Minister Yusuf Murangwa previously clarified that these measures were not meant to suppress business but to safeguard public welfare. “We are reviewing these aspects to find a balanced approach that supports productivity while maintaining safety and well-being,” he said, noting that enabling services such as transport and restaurants will be critical to supporting extended business hours.

Twagirumukiza said the PSF will engage government and security stakeholders to revisit the policy, while encouraging business owners to take greater responsibility in ensuring safety, particularly in the hospitality sector.

“It is evident that restrictions on late operating hours affect business, but we plan to mobilize business owners and work closely with security organs to create conditions that support growth,” he said.

Beyond the 24/7 operations agenda, the new leadership pledged to implement a broader restructuring plan initiated by the outgoing team.

The reforms will focus on strengthening engagement with members, increasing participation of youth and women in business, and improving service delivery within the federation.

Outgoing PSF Chairperson Jeanne Françoise Mubiligi expressed confidence in the new team, noting that their experience positions them to build on past successes, expand membership, strengthen the federation’s economic capacity, and improve welfare schemes for members.

The PSF elections held on March 13, 2026, saw François Twagirumukiza elected as chairman, alongside new heads of clusters covering services, agriculture, industry, trade, and specialized sectors. The handover marked a transition to leadership ready to tackle key challenges in Rwanda’s private sector.

The Private Sector Federation plays a central role in Rwanda by representing business interests, supporting enterprise growth, and facilitating public-private partnerships. Over the years, the federation has connected Rwandan businesses with regional and international markets while promoting the participation of youth and women in entrepreneurship.

The new leadership aims to boost member engagement, expand business opportunities, and drive reforms, including a review of 24/7 operations to stimulate growth and strengthen Rwanda’s night economy.

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