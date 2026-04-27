CAVB 2026: Rwandan Quartet Nears Qualification as Egypt’s Al Ahly Shows Class Over Local Favorites, Kepler

KIGALI – With just one round of group matches left, the 2026 Men’s African Volleyball Club Championship has entered its decisive phase, where ambitions are either confirmed or quietly extinguished.

After Day Five, the standings across all four pools have begun to reveal a clearer picture of who is advancing, and who is already out of contention.

From dominant unbeaten runs to late-surging contenders, the battle for the top four spots in each group is now sharply defined.

Pool A: APR in control, race tight behind

Rwanda’s APR Volleyball Club continue to assert their authority, maintaining a perfect run with a hard-fought five-set victory over Nigeria Customs. Their composure in decisive moments reinforces their status as serious title contenders.

Behind them, the fight for qualification remains intense. Uganda’s Nemo Stars Volleyball Club strengthened their position with a convincing win over Zimbabwe’s Black Rhinos, while Petrojet Sporting Club (Egypt) stayed firmly in the race after dispatching Litto Team in straight sets.

With only one game left, APR are already through, while Nemo Stars and Petrojet are in strong positions. Nigeria Customs still have a realistic chance, but Litto Team and Black Rhinos are hanging by a thread, needing near-perfect outcomes to survive.

Pool B: Al Ahly dominate, Kepler still on track

Egyptian giants Al Ahly Sporting Club remain untouchable in Pool B, cruising past Rwanda’s Kepler Volleyball Club on day five in straight sets to maintain their unbeaten streak.

Despite the loss, Kepler’s earlier results keep them well within qualification range. Equity Bank Volleyball Club boosted their chances with a composed win over Cameroon Sports, tightening their grip on a top-four finish.

Meanwhile, Sport-S Volleyball Club edged AS INJS in a thrilling five-set encounter, keeping their slim hopes alive. AS INJS, however, now face an uphill battle and are on the brink of elimination.

Al Ahly are already through, with Kepler and Equity Bank close behind. The final qualifying spot will likely be decided in the last round.

Pool C: Police and Ghana Army lead the charge

Hosts Police Volleyball Club continued their impressive run with a straight-sets victory over Ghana Army Volleyball Club, confirming their place among the tournament’s most consistent sides.

Ghana Army, despite the loss, remain firmly in the qualification zone. Faith Union Sport also made a strong statement with a dominant win over Wolaitta Dicha, boosting their chances significantly.

At the other end, Tanzania Prisons Volleyball Club fell again, this time to Kenya Ports Authority, and now have virtually no path to the knockout stage. Wolaitta Dicha are also effectively eliminated.

Police VC have already secured qualification, with Ghana Army and Faith Union well positioned. The final slot remains open but narrowing fast.

Pool D: Clear separation emerging

Cameroon’s Port Autonome de Douala continue to set the pace in Pool D, while Rwanda Energy Group (REG) delivered one of the day’s most dominant performances, sweeping Atletico Clube do Mindelo (Angola) to stay firmly in contention.

General Service Unit (Kenya) also strengthened their standing with a straight-sets win over Burundi’s Rukinzo, effectively confirming their place in the next round.

Atletico Clube do Mindelo and Rukinzo are now mathematically on the edge of elimination, with only a miracle scenario capable of rescuing their campaigns.

PAD, REG, and GSU look set for qualification, while the final position will be contested in the last round.

The bigger picture

With one round remaining, several teams have already done enough to book their place in the knockout stage, APR, Al Ahly, Police VC, and PAD among them. Others, like Kepler, REG, Ghana Army, and Nemo Stars, are within touching distance.

At the same time, a number of sides are effectively out, their hopes undone by inconsistent performances and missed opportunities.

What remains now is the final push, where qualification will be sealed, seedings decided, and momentum built ahead of the knockout rounds.

As the tournament edges closer to its decisive phase, one thing is certain: the margin for error is gone, and every point in the final matches will matter.

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