EdTech Mondays Talk Show Returns with Focus on Data-Driven Education Policy

Education stakeholders in Rwanda are set to convene for the latest edition of EdTech Mondays Rwanda this evening, April 27, 2026, with a strong focus on how data can transform education policy and decision-making.

The monthly radio talk show, an initiative of the Mastercard Foundation Centre for Innovative Teaching and Learning in ICT in partnership with the Rwanda ICT Chamber, will air live from 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM on KT Radio and stream on Kigali Today’s YouTube channel.

This month’s theme, “Driving Education Policy with Data: Building Government Capacity for Timely Decision-Making,” shifts attention from expanding access to education technologies toward maximizing the value of data generated within Rwanda’s growing EdTech ecosystem.

Over the past decade, Rwanda has made notable progress in digitizing education systems, including the rollout of learning management platforms, digital assessments, and school information systems.

These tools generate significant real-time data on student performance, teacher engagement, and resource use.

However, experts note that gaps remain in the ability of institutions to effectively analyze and apply this data in policymaking.

The talk show will explore how strengthening government capacity to interpret and act on education data can enable faster, more targeted responses to emerging challenges in the sector. Discussions will also highlight the importance of robust data governance frameworks, improved interoperability between systems, and investment in analytical skills within public institutions.

A panel of experts will lead the conversation, including a representative from the Ministry of Education, EdTech innovators, and a classroom teacher.

Among the panelists is education data analyst Jeannine Uwingabire, who will share insights on how data is currently being used to inform policy decisions and the institutional gaps that still need to be addressed.

Participants are expected to examine practical ways to bridge the divide between data generation and actionable policy, including strengthening collaboration between government, technology providers, and educators.

Organizers emphasize that while data is increasingly available, its impact depends on the systems and people responsible for using it. By equipping decision-makers with the right tools and skills, Rwanda aims to build a more agile, responsive, and evidence-based education system aligned with its broader digital transformation agenda.

EdTech Mondays Rwanda, launched in 2019, continues to serve as a national platform for dialogue on the intersection of education, technology, and public policy, bringing together policymakers, entrepreneurs, educators, and the public to shape the future of learning in Rwanda.

Visited 1 times, 1 visit(s) today