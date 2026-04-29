China’s New Economic Plan Casts Rwanda as a Key Partner in Africa

KIGALI – China’s newly approved 15th Five-Year Plan (2026–2030) is set to unlock fresh opportunities for economic cooperation with Rwanda and the wider African continent, according to Chinese Ambassador Gao Wenqi.
Speaking during a detailed briefing on April 27, 2026, the envoy highlighted China’s development trajectory, achievements under the previous plan, and future prospects for China–Rwanda relations, emphasizing shared growth, innovation, and global cooperation.
China’s Development Model and Achievements
Ambassador Gao underscored that China’s Five-Year Plans have been central to its transformation from an agrarian economy into the world’s second-largest economic powerhouse. Since 1953, China has implemented 14 such frameworks, enabling industrialization and poverty eradication.
During the 14th Five-Year Plan period, China recorded major milestones. GDP surpassed $19 trillion, growing at an average annual rate of 5.4%, while the nation’s contribution to global economic growth remained steady at approximately 30%. Innovation also surged, with domestic invention patents exceeding 5 million alongside rapid expansion in AI and green energy. Furthermore, China established the world’s largest education and healthcare systems, with average life expectancy rising to 79 years.
New Plan Signals Stability and Global Opportunity
Looking ahead, the 15th Five-Year Plan targets annual GDP growth of 4.5% to 5%, positioning China as a stabilizing force in the global economy. Ambassador Gao noted that China’s sustained growth offers broader cooperation space for Rwanda and other African countries. He announced that China will expand market access by implementing zero-tariff treatment for 53 African countries, including Rwanda. This move is expected to significantly boost Rwandan exports such as coffee, tea, and chili.
Strengthening China–Rwanda Relations
Bilateral ties reached a new peak following the elevation of relations to a comprehensive strategic partnership between President Xi Jinping and President Paul Kagame. Trade between the two countries reached $849 million in 2025, a 27% increase over the previous year. Notably, Rwanda exported coffee worth approximately $6 million to China in 2025 alone.
Beyond trade, Ambassador Gao highlighted several key pillars of cooperation. In energy and infrastructure, the Nyabarongo II Hydropower Plant is expected to become fully operational between 2026 and 2027, generating 43.5 MW to address national energy shortages. In healthcare, the expansion of Masaka Hospital will modernize medical infrastructure and support Rwanda’s “4×4 model,” which aims to quadruple the number of trained health professionals within four years.
Agricultural cooperation also remains a priority. Since its upgrade in 2011, the Agricultural Technology Demonstration Center has trained over 35,000 farmers in methods like Juncao technology to promote climate-resilient farming. Additionally, China continues to support education by providing over 110 full scholarships annually and driving digital skills through the Luban Workshop and the Huawei Smart Education Project, which has connected 9,500 schools.
Technology and AI Cooperation
China is expanding collaboration with Rwanda in emerging fields like Artificial Intelligence. Ambassador Gao emphasized China’s commitment to inclusive AI development and global governance, ensuring that technology serves as a tool for poverty reduction and industrialization. Chinese firms continue to contribute to Rwanda’s digital transformation by equipping thousands of young people with market-ready ICT skills.
The Big Picture: A 70-Year Partnership
The envoy noted that 2026 marks 70 years of diplomatic relations between China and Africa. China has remained Africa’s largest trading partner for 16 consecutive years, with total trade reaching over $347 billion in 2025.
Ambassador Gao concluded by reiterating China’s commitment to peace and multilateralism, particularly in stabilizing the Great Lakes region. He expressed confidence that the 15th Five-Year Plan will deepen engagement, providing certainty in an uncertain world and delivering tangible benefits built on trust and mutual progress.