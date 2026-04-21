KT Radio Turns Muhanga into “the Voice of Its People”

MUHANGA – On Tuesday, KT Radio 96.7 FM stepped out of its Kigali studio into the rhythm of community life in Muhanga district, transforming ordinary public spaces into platforms of dialogue, action, and shared purpose.

The day began with participation in a community clean-up exercise at Muhanga modern market, where journalists, district leaders, and residents joined hands in grounding the entire outreach in Rwanda’s culture of collective responsibility.

“We are privileged to have participated in the cleanliness activity. We are great friends with this district, and that is why we already have a permanent correspondent based here. We are here to further strengthen our working relations and will always be ready to come back.,” said KT Managing Director Dan Ngabonziza, emphasizing the station’s long-standing presence and connection with Muhanga.

Voices, Priorities, and Everyday Realities

As discussions unfolded, local leadership used the platform to address issues that directly shape community life. District Mayor, Jacqueline Kayitare, highlighted that hygiene and sanitation efforts must actively involve young people, not just older generations.

“Sustainable progress depends on participation across all age groups. The hygiene campaign is not only for the old. Young people must take part in building the future. When you contribute to development, you gain the responsibility and courage to protect it,” she said.

She urged parents to provide stronger support for candidate students approaching national examinations and also encouraged schools and families to adopt the Fresheri ku Ishuri campaign, linking cleanliness with discipline, confidence, and academic success.

Recently, the Ministry of Education launched Fresheri Ku Ishuri, a nationwide initiative promoting hygiene, sanitation, and personal discipline among students. The campaign, which translates to “smartness at school,” emphasizes that cleanliness is essential for learning, wellbeing, and shaping responsible citizens.

“Rising fuel prices, are increasing the cost of living, placing pressure on households. We need to work harder, remain resilient, and adapt to changing conditions,” she said, regarding the high rocketing cost of living globally.

She further reminded residents to renew their Mutuelle de Santé subscriptions ahead of the new fiscal year, stressing the importance of continued access to healthcare.

Head of KT Radio, Sylvanus Karemera, explained that the outreach is more about proximity, engaging directly with communities, local leaders, and institutions to better understand and reflect their realities.

“By stepping into the field, he noted, the station is able to tell stories that are not only accurate, but meaningful in real time, he said.

Action and Ownership on the Ground

By stepping into Muhanga’s weekly Tuesday hygiene routine, KT Radio aligned itself with the daily realities of the community. Residents quickly embraced the initiative. For many, the presence of the media during an already established practice elevated their efforts, turning routine community work into a nationally visible moment.

Anonciata Muteteri, a local resident, noted that while Tuesday hygiene activities are a norm in Muhanga, KT Radio’s participation amplified their importance. “The outreach, did not introduce something new, it recognized and strengthened what already existed and the sense of ownership will continue to grow moving forward,” Muteteri said.

Through its live programming, KT radio has evolved its physical space by turning streets into studios, and residents becoming contributors. The microphone, once distant, now is moving freely among the people.

From Kigali Today to “Muhanga Today”

From the onset, residents have started referring to the station as “Muhanga Today,” a spontaneous shift in identity for moving beyond the studio to becoming something locally owned.

Since its inception in 2012 under Kigali Today Ltd, the station has built its reputation on public interest journalism and interactive programming. Bringing the studio to Muhanga is a natural extension of that mission and a valiant step forward.

As one of Rwanda’s economically active districts, Muhanga itself offers a strong backdrop to this engagement. It continues to grow through its industrial zone, supported by mineral resources and increasing investment.

Forested areas also present emerging opportunities for tourism, while collaboration between local authorities and the private sector continues to drive development.

District leaders see the outreach as an opportunity to showcase these achievements while highlighting priorities and challenges. It is a chance to present not just progress, but perspective.

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