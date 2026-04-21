KT Family Thrills Fans During Muhanga Community Outreach

MUHANGA DISTRICT – The air at the Muhanga District Main Market was electric today as popular radio personalities Jean Claude Rusakara, Germaine Umukazana, and Manzi Gato Felicien stepped out of the studio and into the heart of the community. In a bold move to bring the airwaves to the streets, Kigali Today (KT) launched its first-ever large-scale community outreach initiative, turning a standard broadcast into a vibrant public celebration.
The flagship platform, KT Radio 96.7 FM, is using this two-day event to bridge the gap between local voices and decision-makers. While the team thrilled fans in Muhanga this Tuesday, April 21, 2026, KT reporters were simultaneously on the ground in Ruhango and Ngororero, ensuring that local development challenges and opportunities across the region took center stage.
For many in the crowd, the highlight was the chance to meet their favorite presenters face-to-face. A roar of cheers went up when Jean Claude Rusakara stepped forward to greet the listeners who usually only know him as a voice through their speakers. This personal connection is exactly what the initiative aims to foster.
Managing Director of Kigali Today, Dan Ngabonziza, emphasized the mission to go beyond the airwaves, stating, “We are here to strengthen our relationship with the community. We will always be with you to amplify your voice and, if all goes well, we hope to return again next year.”
Mayor Jacqueline Kayitare of Muhanga District welcomed the team with open arms, noting that while formal partnerships are important, seeing the KT staff physically present in the market meant a great deal to the residents.
“We have had a relationship with Kigali Today through formal documents, but today we are proud to see the KT team here on the ground, especially because they have taken the time to spend with us,” Kayitare said.
The Mayor’s address was more than just a welcome; it was a strategic use of a high-reach platform to drive national policy. By leveraging KT Radio’s live broadcast—which reaches thousands of listeners across the district and beyond—Mayor Kayitare effectively turned a media event into a massive public service announcement.
She specifically emphasized Mutuelle de Santé, Rwanda’s flagship community-based health insurance scheme. For a district’s development to be sustainable, its workforce must be healthy; thus, the Mayor used the “thrilled” and captive audience to reinforce that subscription to the scheme is a civic duty, not just a personal choice.
By discussing business engagement, hygiene, and insurance on air, she bypassed the slow trickle of traditional administrative meetings, delivering the government’s message directly to the people in a format they actually enjoy. As the broadcast continues, it’s clear that KT Radio is doing more than just reporting—it is acting as a vital conduit for governance, building a bridge between the studio and the soul of the community.