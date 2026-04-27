Rwanda Maintains Winning Streak with Victory Over Italy at ICC Challenge Trophy

KIGALI — Rwanda’s national women’s cricket team continued their impressive run at the ICC Women’s Challenge Trophy with a fourth victory, defeating Italy on Monday at the Gahanga International Cricket Stadium.

In what was the 13th match of the tournament, Italy won the toss and opted to bat first, setting a competitive target. They posted 123 runs in the first innings, losing seven wickets, leaving Rwanda with a target of 125 to win.

Rwanda rose to the challenge with a composed chase, reaching 126 runs in 19.3 overs while losing just four wickets to seal a confident victory. Fanny Utagushimaninde was named Player of the Match after a solid knock of 36 runs off 30 balls.

The win builds on Rwanda’s momentum following a narrow three-run victory over Vanuatu on April 26, where Merveille Uwase starred with an outstanding 60 runs off 43 balls to earn Player of the Match honors.

Rwanda will be back in action on Tuesday morning against Nepal, as the tournament continues at the Gahanga International Cricket Stadium.

Beyond the competition, the tournament has also highlighted Rwanda’s cultural values, with participating teams taking part in Umuganda, the country’s monthly community service initiative. Held on the last Saturday of each month, Umuganda brings citizens together to carry out public works such as cleaning, construction, and environmental conservation, reinforcing unity and collective responsibility.

Over the weekend, players and officials from countries including Italy, the United States, Vanuatu, Nepal, and Rwanda joined residents of Gasabo District in the April edition of Umuganda. Many participants praised the initiative, noting that Rwanda’s exceptional cleanliness is a direct result of this long-standing tradition.

Visiting teams described the experience as both eye-opening and inspiring, with several saying they would take lessons from it back home. Over the years, international teams across different sports have not only admired Umuganda but have often voluntarily participated in it, making it a unique aspect of Rwanda’s global sporting hospitality and cultural exchange.

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