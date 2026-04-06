Rwanda Ramps Up Power Supply as Demand Surge Strains Grid

KIGALI — Rwanda is accelerating investments in electricity generation and grid infrastructure as part of a broad push to close a growing power supply gap driven by rising demand.

Authorities say a mix of short-term interventions and long-term energy projects is being deployed to stabilise supply and support the country’s rapid economic expansion.

Aggressive Capacity Expansion

At the centre of the plan is a significant scale-up in domestic power generation.

The Nyiramugengeri peat-fired plant in Gisagara, currently producing 20 megawatts, is expected to more than triple its output to 70 megawatts by the end of the year, providing one of the quickest boosts to the national grid.

Beyond this, Rwanda is rolling out a pipeline of new energy projects aimed at delivering at least 500 megawatts by 2028, with solar energy expected to account for a substantial share as the country diversifies its energy mix.

Hydropower projects, including Nyabarongo II and Rukarara IV, are also under construction and are projected to add nearly 50 megawatts combined.

In addition, a large government-approved plant expected to generate 185 megawatts by 2029 is in development, targeting more stable baseload power.

Diversification for Long-Term Stability

Officials say Rwanda is also investing in alternative energy sources to reduce vulnerability to supply shocks.

These include methane gas extraction from Lake Kivu and plans to develop nuclear energy, which is expected to come online after 2030 and provide reliable, large-scale electricity for industrial growth.

At the same time, off-grid solutions such as solar home systems and mini-grids are being expanded, particularly in rural areas, to ease pressure on the national network.

Strengthening the Grid

Efforts are also underway to reinforce transmission and distribution systems to improve reliability and reduce disruptions.

A major grid upgrade project, expected to take up to 18 months, aims to limit the impact of faults originating from interconnected regional networks and improve Rwanda’s ability to manage outages more effectively.

The country is also leveraging regional power trade through interconnected grids, allowing it to import electricity when domestic production falls short, while exporting surplus when available.

Managing Demand Pressures

In the short term, authorities are prioritising electricity supply to critical sectors such as industry and essential services to minimise economic losses.

The government is also fast-tracking delayed energy projects and working with private investors to accelerate independent power production.

Demand Outpaces Supply

Despite these measures, officials acknowledge that electricity demand has surged faster than expected, driven by industrial growth and improved household access.

State Minister for Infrastructure Jean de Dieu Uwihanganye said recent power outages are largely the result of this imbalance, not external geopolitical factors.

“This issue has nothing to do with Iran,” he said, dismissing speculation linking Rwanda’s electricity shortages to tensions in the Middle East.

He noted that Rwanda recorded its highest-ever electricity consumption in February, highlighting the pace at which demand is rising.

Uwihanganye added that reliance on shared regional grids means disruptions in neighboring countries can also affect supply locally, contributing to intermittent outages in some areas.

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