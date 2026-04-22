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Rwanda Welcomes Africa Volleyball Club Championship in Style

by Sam Nkurunziza
written by Sam Nkurunziza

The BK arena is fully packed to witness the commencement of the African Club Volleyball Championship in Kigali.

KIGALI – Kigali opened the African Club Volleyball Championship with a ceremony that leaned heavily into Rwandan culture and continental pride. Inside a packed arena, the mood was expectant as fans and athletes gathered for a tournament that marks a new chapter for the sport in the region.

The event began with traditional dancers and drummers, setting a high-energy tone for the teams arriving from across Africa. Before the first serve, the message from the hosts was clear: this was about more than just a trophy.

Raphael Ngarambe, President of the Rwanda Volleyball Federation, hosting the African Club Championship is very meaningful to Rwanda.

A First for Rwanda

Raphael Ngarambe, President of the Rwanda Volleyball Federation, noted the importance of the occasion. “Hosting this for the first time is a big step for the country,” he said. “It’s an opportunity to strengthen volleyball across Africa and make sure our talent is seen.”

He also gave the local fans a goal, noting that with the trophy currently held by Libya, the home crowd needs to be the “extra player” to help keep the title in Kigali.

Louis Rwakiranya, Vice President of the African Volleyball Confederation, described the event as a shared African success.

Unity Through Competition

Louis Rwakiranya, Vice President of the African Volleyball Confederation, called the championship a shared victory. He described Rwanda as a symbol of “unity and ambition” for the continent.

“Teams have come here to represent their people,” Rwakiranya said. “But more than that, this is a chance to see Africa come together through sport.” He thanked the athletes for their role in inspiring the next generation of players.

It was glamour and glitz as African Club Volleyball Championship opened in style in Kigali.

A Regional Hub

Minister of Sports Nelly Kazayire highlighted Rwanda’s role as the first sub-Saharan nation to host the championship. She pointed to the large turnout as a sign of confidence in the country’s growing reputation as a sports destination.

For Kazayire, the tournament is a chance for athletes to act as role models while Rwanda continues its push to become a central hub for major continental events.

Nelly Kazayire, the Minister of Sports expressed pride in Rwanda’s role as host.

An enthusiastic fan makes way to the BK Arena.

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