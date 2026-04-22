No DRC Clubs, No Problem as Kigali Sets the Stage for CAVB Championship

The African Volleyball Confederation (CAVB) Club Championship kicked off in Kigali with a vibrant opening ceremony, signaling the start of one of the continent’s premier sporting events. However, despite the electric atmosphere and a packed arena, there is a notable void on the court: the complete absence of clubs from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

A Disappointing Absence

While the tournament features a lineup of Africa’s elite volleyball talent, Congolese powerhouse Volleyball Club Espoir (VC Espoir) and its domestic peers failed to make the trip to the Rwandan capital. The move came as a surprise to fans and organizers alike, as DRC teams are seasoned fixtures in CAVB competitions.

“We made extensive efforts to engage with Congolese volleyball authorities ahead of the championship,” stated CAVB Vice President Louis Rwakiranya.

Rwakiranya confirmed he had been in direct contact with Matata Shwiti Christian, President of the Congo Volleyball Federation (FEVOCO), along with other high-ranking officials. Despite these personal outreach efforts and encouragement from the CAVB, no formal explanation has been provided for the clubs’ withdrawal.

The absence is particularly puzzling given the DRC’s upcoming responsibilities on the continental stage. The CAVB recently awarded the country the hosting rights for the 2026 Senior Men’s African Volleyball Nations Championship, scheduled to take place in Kinshasa from September 10–15.

While FEVOCO remains active—specifically in preparing its national beach volleyball teams for upcoming international circuits—their lack of representation in the club championship marks a missed opportunity to build momentum.

Rwanda’s Rising Influence

Despite the missing Congolese contingent, the tournament’s opening was a resounding success. The massive turnout in Kigali underscores Rwanda’s growing reputation as a premier destination for international sports.

While the competition is traditionally dominated by the heavyweights of North and West Africa, the energy in Kigali suggests that the sport is finding a passionate and permanent home in East Africa. For now, the focus remains on the court, where Africa’s best are vying for continental glory—even if the DRC is watching from the sidelines.

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