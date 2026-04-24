Rwandan Clubs Edge Closer to Knockout Stage After Strong Day 3

KIGALI – Rwandan teams tightened their grip on qualification spots at the 2026 CAVB Men’s African Volleyball Club Championship after an impressive day 3 display that saw three of the country’s representatives secure crucial victories.

After three days of intense group-stage action, APR VC, Police VC and Kepler VC have all put themselves firmly in contention for the knockout rounds, while REG VC revived their campaign with a vital win.

APR VC, who opened their campaign with victory on day one, maintained momentum with a dominant straight-sets (3–0) win over Cameroon’s Litto Team on day 3. Police VC also followed up their opening win with a hard-fought 3–1 comeback victory over Morocco’s Faith Union, while Kepler VC made it two wins from two with another commanding 3–0 triumph over Uganda’s Sport-S VC.

REG VC, after suffering an opening defeat, bounced back strongly with a straight-sets (3–0) win over Burundi’s Rukinzo VC to keep their knock-out stage qualification hopes alive.

With at least two wins each for APR, Police and Kepler, Rwanda’s top clubs are now edging closer to the knockout stages, while REG’s recovery keeps them in the race heading into the decisive fixtures.

Group A: Al Ahly and PAD Set the Pace

Record champions Al Ahly SC and Cameroon’s Port Autonome de Douala have emerged as early front-runners, each maintaining a perfect record after three matches.

Al Ahly continued their dominant run with a straight-sets win over Kenya’s Equity Bank, while Port Autonome de Douala delivered one of the most emphatic performances of the tournament, dismantling Atlético Clube do Mindelo 3–0.

With six points and flawless records, both sides are now on the brink of securing early qualification, leaving the chasing pack battling for the remaining spots.

Group B: Rwandan Momentum Builds

This group has seen a strong surge from Rwandan teams, particularly Police VC and APR VC, who now boast back-to-back wins.

Police VC’s comeback victory over Faith Union underlined their resilience, while APR VC’s clinical performance against Litto Team confirmed their growing confidence. These results place both teams in a strong position as the group stage progresses.

Meanwhile, REG VC’s recovery win injects new life into their campaign, but they will need consistency in the remaining matches to avoid falling short.

Group C: Kepler VC Among Standout Performers

Kepler VC have been one of the standout teams so far, recording consecutive straight-sets victories to remain unbeaten.

Their latest win over Sport-S VC highlights both attacking efficiency and defensive discipline, putting them firmly among the contenders for a place in the knockout rounds.

Elsewhere, Uganda’s Nemo Stars also maintained strong form with a straight-sets win over Nigeria Customs, keeping the competition tight at the top.

Group D: Mixed Fortunes Tighten Qualification Race

The battle for qualification remains wide open in this group, with teams trading wins and losses.

Ghana Army impressed with a 3–1 victory over Tanzania Prisons, while Kenya Ports Authority bounced back with a convincing straight-sets win over Wolaitta Dicha. Cameroon Sports also showed resilience in a four-set win over AS INJS.

With inconsistent results across the group, qualification remains unpredictable, and every remaining match will be decisive.

Knockout Picture Taking Shape

With the group stage nearing its midpoint, the tournament is beginning to take shape. Teams like Al Ahly and Port Autonome de Douala are closing in on early qualification, while several others are fighting to stay in contention.

For Rwanda, however, the outlook is increasingly promising. Three clubs are now within touching distance of the knockout rounds, with momentum clearly on their side.

As the competition intensifies in Kigali, the coming matches will determine whether Rwanda’s strong start translates into a powerful presence in the business end of the day.

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