Uganda Sets Plan To Commemorate Genocide Alongside Rwandans

Rwanda’s High Commissioner to Uganda, Joseph Rutabana, has announced that the 32nd commemoration of the Genocide against the Tutsi (Kwibuka32) will be held on April 10, 2026, at the Ggolo Memorial Site.

As one of the most significant memorials outside Rwanda, Ggolo serves as the final resting place for over 4,700 victims. During the 1994 genocide, many victims were thrown into the Nyabarongo and Akagera rivers, which eventually carried their bodies into Lake Victoria. Local Ugandan communities recovered the remains and provided them a dignified burial at the site. Ggolo is one of three such memorials in Uganda, alongside sites in the Rakai and Masaka districts.

Over the years, Ggolo has evolved into a center for remembrance and education. Future development plans include a memorial museum designed to preserve the victims’ history and strengthen genocide awareness for future generations.

During a press conference on March 2 at the Rwanda High Commission in Kampala, Rutabana emphasized the weight of the upcoming event. “This is a time to honor the lives lost, support survivors, and reinforce the commitment to ‘Never Again’,” he stated.

The annual commemoration unites the Rwandan community, Ugandan officials, and the diplomatic corps to reflect on the 100-day tragedy that claimed over one million lives.

Uganda’s connection to Rwanda is deeply rooted in this history. For decades, the country hosted tens of thousands of Rwandan refugees fleeing cycles of ethnic violence that began in 1959. During the 1994 genocide, Uganda served as a vital sanctuary and a corridor for humanitarian efforts. Furthermore, Uganda was the base for the Rwandan Patriotic Front (RPF), which ultimately stopped the genocide in July 1994.

The historical ties underpin the strong bilateral relations between the two nations. Uganda remains a key partner in these commemorations, with the Ggolo Memorial Site standing as a powerful symbol of regional solidarity.

As Kwibuka32 approaches, the focus remains on education and global prevention. “The message of ‘Never Again’ is universal,” Rutabana noted, calling for continued vigilance and collective responsibility to prevent future atrocities.

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