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Government Recovers Rwf725 Million and $5,000 From Corruption Convicts

by KT Press Staff Writer
written by KT Press Staff Writer

Ombudsperson Nirere Madeleine is leading government’s anti-corruption drive. Here, she was out in the field on a sensitization campaign urging people to freely report any cases of corruption

KIGALI — The government’s anti-corruption efforts have resulted in the recovery of hundreds of millions of francs from individuals convicted of corruption and related economic crimes in a single year, Finance and Economic Planning Minister Yusuf Murangwa told Parliament on Thursday.

Presenting the final estimates of the 2026/27 national budget before a joint sitting of the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate, Murangwa said authorities recovered Rwf725 million and $5,000 through asset recovery and enforcement measures targeting proceeds of corruption and other economic offenses.

The minister’s disclosure offered a rare glimpse into the amount of money being recovered from individuals found guilty of corruption-related crimes, an area that often receives less public attention than arrests, investigations and court convictions.

However, Murangwa did not provide details on the number of individuals involved, the specific cases from which the money was recovered, or how the recoveries compare with previous years.

This recovery is from last year. The recovered funds are return to the public purse at a time when the government is seeking to strengthen domestic resource mobilization and improve accountability in the use of public funds.

Rwanda has consistently maintained a tough stance against corruption, with the Office of the Ombudsman, Rwanda Investigation Bureau, National Public Prosecution Authority and the Judiciary working together to investigate cases, prosecute offenders and recover assets obtained through illegal means.

The Office of the Ombudsman is mandated to prevent and combat corruption, monitor asset declarations by public officials and coordinate national anti-corruption efforts, while courts can order the confiscation or recovery of assets linked to criminal activity.

The announcement came as Parliament reviewed a national budget of RwF7.8 trillion for the 2026/27 fiscal year, with government emphasizing efficient use of public resources and continued efforts to strengthen governance and accountability.

While the minister did not disclose a detailed breakdown of the recoveries, the figures suggest that efforts to trace and reclaim proceeds from corruption remain an important component of Rwanda’s broader anti-corruption strategy.

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