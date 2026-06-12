Health Minister: Rwanda Remains Ebola-Free as Outbreak Slows in Region

As Ebola cases decline in neighboring countries, Rwanda is maintaining heightened surveillance and preparedness measures to ensure the virus remains beyond its borders.

In an exclusive interview with Kigali Today Ltd media platforms, Health Minister, Dr. Sabin Nsanzimana, outlined the country’s strategy for preventing Ebola while reassuring citizens, travelers and investors that Rwanda remains free of the disease despite ongoing cases elsewhere in the region.

The current Ebola-Bundibugyo outbreak was declared on May 15 by health authorities, with monitoring and response efforts supported by the World Health Organization (WHO), Africa CDC and governments across the region.

Although transmission has primarily occurred in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), with cases also reported in Uganda, health authorities remain on alert.

While signs of containment are emerging, Dr. Nsanzimana emphasized that the outbreak has not yet been fully eliminated.

“There is no Ebola in Rwanda,” the minister said. “But we continue to monitor the situation closely and strengthen our preparedness because outbreaks can spread beyond borders if not contained quickly.”

A Region Showing Progress

According to the minister, recent developments suggest encouraging progress in the fight against Ebola. Uganda has reported periods without new cases, while transmission in the DRC cities of Goma and Bukavu, both located near Rwanda’s western border, has declined significantly.

However, active cases continue to be reported in parts of eastern DRC, particularly in areas farther from Rwanda’s borders.

For Rwanda, the declining case numbers are a positive sign, but not a reason to scale back preventive measures.

“It doesn’t seem to be going away very soon,” Dr. Nsanzimana said, explaining why preparedness efforts remain a national priority.

Why Prevention Remains the Best Defense

Unlike airborne diseases such as COVID-19, Ebola spreads through direct contact with the bodily fluids of an infected person. Transmission often occurs when family members care for sick relatives or when health workers handle patients without adequate protection.

This characteristic makes Ebola comparatively easier to prevent but far more difficult to manage once infection occurs.

Dr. Nsanzimana explained that Rwanda’s strategy is based on preventing the virus from entering the country rather than responding after local transmission begins.

“We don’t want even one single case,” he said, stressing that a single infection could affect public health, economic activity, tourism and public confidence.

The government has therefore invested heavily in surveillance systems, diagnostic capacity, emergency response planning and healthcare worker preparedness.

What Travelers Experience at Rwanda’s Borders

Rwanda’s preparedness measures are most visible at its points of entry.

At Kigali International Airport, all arriving passengers undergo automated fever screening. Individuals displaying symptoms are assessed further and asked about their travel history and possible exposure to Ebola.

Travelers arriving from affected areas are subject to additional monitoring measures. Rwandan citizens returning from high-risk zones may be required to undergo a 21-day follow-up period, corresponding to the virus’s incubation period.

The same vigilance applies at land border crossings, particularly those shared with the DRC.

Authorities have also strengthened laboratory systems capable of rapidly distinguishing Ebola from diseases with similar symptoms, including malaria, which remains common in the region.

The ability to quickly identify suspected cases is considered one of the most important components of outbreak prevention.

Regional Cooperation Is Essential

A central theme throughout the interview was the importance of collective action.

Dr. Nsanzimana argued that no country can fully protect itself if neighboring countries are struggling to contain an outbreak. For this reason, Rwanda continues to support regional response efforts alongside international partners such as WHO and Africa CDC.

“The best way to handle outbreaks is to support efforts where they occur and contain them before they spread,” he said.

This approach reflects a growing recognition that infectious disease outbreaks require coordinated responses that transcend national borders.

Safeguarding Business and Investment

Beyond public health concerns, the interview addressed another important issue: economic confidence.

Rwanda has emerged as a major destination for foreign investment, attracting businesses from Asia, Europe, the United States and other regions. In such an environment, health security is increasingly viewed as part of the broader investment climate.

Dr. Nsanzimana argued that Rwanda’s preparedness systems should reassure investors that their operations will not be disrupted by Ebola-related concerns.

He linked disease prevention efforts to the country’s wider governance model, emphasizing safety, efficient institutions and a supportive business environment as key factors that continue to attract investment.

“Rwanda is safe, and investors are welcome,” he said.

The minister also emphasized that the government’s commitment to public health protection extends to international businesses and their employees, ensuring that Rwanda remains a reliable destination for long-term investment.

Responding to International Risk Assessments

The minister also questioned some international risk assessments that have categorized Rwanda as facing elevated Ebola risk despite having no confirmed cases.

He argued that assessments should be based on scientific evidence and actual transmission data rather than geographic proximity alone.

According to Dr. Nsanzimana, Rwanda’s continued hosting of international conferences, tourism activities and business events demonstrates confidence in the country’s preparedness systems and public health infrastructure.

He noted that visitors continue to travel to Rwanda without disruption and that the country’s health systems remain fully operational and responsive.

Vigilance Without Panic

Although the regional outbreak appears to be slowing, Rwanda’s approach underscores a critical public health principle: progress should not be mistaken for victory.

The country’s response combines surveillance, diagnostics, emergency preparedness, border screening and regional cooperation to ensure that any potential threat is identified and addressed rapidly.

For now, Rwanda remains Ebola-free. Yet health authorities continue to prepare for every possibility, recognizing that vigilance remains essential until the outbreak is fully contained across the region.

As Ebola cases decline but persist in parts of eastern DRC, Rwanda’s message is clear: the country is open, safe and prepared, but it is not lowering its guard.

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