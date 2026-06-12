RDF’s Reputation Was Earned Over Decades, Not Given – Kagame Tells Senior Officers

MUSANZE, Rwanda — President Paul Kagame on Friday challenged a new generation of senior military and security officers to cultivate courage, judgment and purpose as they assume greater leadership responsibilities in an increasingly complex security environment.

Speaking at the graduation ceremony of the 14th intake of the Senior Command and Staff Course at the Rwanda Defence Force Command and Staff College (RDFCSC) in Nyakinama, Musanze District, Kagame said military education provides knowledge and strategic tools, but certain leadership qualities must be developed personally.

“Certain qualities cannot be given to you. You must personally cultivate them,” Kagame told the graduates. “The first is courage. You will not always have guarantees, and for some this can create paralysis. Courage is what enables a leader to act decisively despite uncertainty and competing pressures.”

The ceremony was attended by senior government officials, leaders of defence and security institutions, commandants from partner military colleges across East Africa, diplomats, families and friends of the graduates.

A total of 108 senior officers, mainly Majors and Lieutenant Colonels, graduated from the course after nearly one year of advanced military and strategic studies.

The graduates included officers from the Rwanda Defence Force (RDF), Rwanda National Police (RNP), Rwanda Correctional Service (RCS), and military officers from partner countries across Africa and the Middle East.

Among them were 27 international officers, bringing the total number of represented countries to 20.

Besides Rwanda, participants came from Benin, Botswana, Burkina Faso, Central African Republic, Ethiopia, Ghana, Guinea, Jordan, Kenya, Malawi, Mali, Niger, Nigeria, Senegal, Somalia, South Sudan, Tanzania, Uganda and Zambia.

The course, which officially commenced on July 21, 2025, lasted approximately 46 weeks and focused on preparing selected senior officers for higher command and staff appointments.

Training covered leadership, strategic planning, critical thinking, joint and combined operations, regional security challenges and multi-domain warfare. Participants also undertook study tours, cultural exchange programmes and specialized training modules designed to broaden their understanding of contemporary security issues.

President Kagame said graduates entered the programme as experienced professionals and were leaving with broader knowledge and sharper strategic awareness.

“You arrived here as experienced professionals and are now leaving with broader knowledge, sharper strategic awareness and greater responsibility,” he said.

The President also highlighted the importance of professional relationships forged during the course, noting that military cooperation often depends on trust established long before crises emerge.

“The value of the connections you have made here cannot be overstated. When officers who trained together meet in operations, regional engagements or moments of crisis, they already possess an understanding that strengthens cooperation,” he said.

Kagame emphasized that leadership at senior levels requires sound judgment because the consequences of decisions become increasingly significant.

“As your responsibilities increase, so will the consequences of your decisions. Good judgment is developed from experience, cooperation and the humility to learn from mistakes and adjust course when necessary,” he said.

President Kagame further reminded graduates that the reputation enjoyed by the Rwanda Defence Force had been built through years of discipline, professionalism and dedicated service.

“The current standing of RDF does not exist by default. It has been built over many years through dedicated service, discipline and professionalism. This is what has earned the trust of our citizens and partners,” Kagame said.

He urged officers to remain adaptable as technology and emerging threats continue to reshape military operations around the world.

“The environment in which you serve will continue to evolve with new technologies and threats that demand constant adaptation,” he noted.

The graduation also marked an academic milestone for many participants. Through a partnership between RDFCSC and the University of Rwanda, 55 graduates were awarded a Master of Arts in Security Studies, reflecting the growing integration of military education and academic research.

The ceremony featured a military parade by the graduating officers accompanied by the RDF Military Band. Attending were top political and military officials including Minister of Defence Juvenal Marizamunda, RDF Chief of Defence Staff General Mubarakh Muganga, senior security officials, military commanders from partner countries and the Vice Chancellor of the University of Rwanda.

Established in 2001, the RDF Command and Staff College has evolved into one of Africa’s leading military education institutions. The college has increasingly attracted officers from across the continent, reinforcing Rwanda’s growing role as a regional hub for professional military training and security cooperation.

The 14th intake was also among the largest in the college’s history, having more than doubled the size of earlier cohorts. When the programme opened in July 2025, college leadership noted that the intake had expanded significantly from traditional class sizes, reflecting rising demand for advanced military education among African partner nations.

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