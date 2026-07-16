Finally, Kinshasa Government Steps Foot in Goma After Nearly Two Years

GOMA— For the first time in more than 18 months, representatives of the Congolese government have returned to Goma, the strategic capital of North Kivu province, which has been under AFC/M23 control since the rebel group captured the city in January 2025.

Three officers from the Congolese army (FARDC) arrived in Goma on July 12, 2026, to participate in the Expanded Joint Verification Mechanism Plus (EJVM+), a joint ceasefire monitoring body created under the Qatar-mediated peace process between Kinshasa and the AFC/M23 coalition.

The officers — Lt Col Cosmas Ben Epule, Maj Fredy Lokuli Bofanda and Maj Andre Kitoko Dimonekene — were flown into Goma by the United Nations peacekeeping mission MONUSCO. MONUSCO Deputy Head Vivian Van de Perre was involved in the process.

Their arrival marks the first time FARDC officers have entered Goma since M23 took control of the city during its January 2025 offensive, which forced government troops and allied forces to withdraw.

The EJVM+ team includes three FARDC representatives and three AFC/M23 military officers, creating an equal structure between the two sides. While the presence of M23 representatives has been confirmed, their identities have not been publicly disclosed.

The mechanism is headed by Zambian Brigadier General Charles Simuyuni Nakeempa, with Angolan Colonel Arlindo Sebastião Vandunem Fernandes serving as deputy.

Observers from the African Union, Qatar and the United States are expected to participate in verification missions.

The EJVM+ was established as part of the Doha peace process aimed at ending the conflict in eastern DRC. The process began with the signing of a Declaration of Principles in July 2025, followed by an October 2025 agreement establishing the joint verification mechanism.

Its mandate includes investigating reported ceasefire violations, verifying incidents on the ground, monitoring troop movements and preventing further escalation. The team can access areas controlled by both sides and is expected to investigate suspected violations within 72 hours.

MONUSCO is providing logistical and coordination support to the mechanism.

Despite the deployment, fighting continues in parts of North and South Kivu, raising questions over whether the monitoring structure can withstand ongoing tensions.

Between July 12 and 14, M23 accused a coalition aligned with Kinshasa, including FARDC, Burundian forces, FDLR and Wazalendo militias, of launching attacks in Masisi territory, particularly around Malemo, Miandja and Gasenyi.

M23 spokespersons Lawrence Kanyuka and Oscar Balinda accused the Congolese government of undermining the peace process by continuing military operations while participating in ceasefire monitoring efforts.

They also accused Kinshasa of failing to implement earlier confidence-building measures, including agreed prisoner releases.

The Congolese government and its allies have previously accused M23 of destabilising eastern DRC and benefiting from external support, allegations the rebel group denies.

The deployment of FARDC officers to Goma is considered a major operational step in implementing the Doha agreement.

However, the success of the EJVM+ will depend on whether both sides respect the ceasefire and allow monitors to operate effectively.

For Goma residents, the arrival of government military representatives in a city controlled by M23 represents a significant but fragile moment in a conflict that has displaced thousands and remained unresolved despite years of regional and international mediation.

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