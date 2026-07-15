In DRC, Audit Finds 63,000 ‘Ghost Police’ Costing  Up to $233 Million a Year

KINSHASA – An internal government audit has uncovered nearly 63,000 questionable personnel records within the Democratic Republic of Congo’s National Police.

The cops had names and other details, yet don’t exist physically, especially ghost police personnel.

The revelations expose administrative failures that have been, and could be costing the state between $100 million and $233 million annually in salaries.

The preliminary findings, leaked Tuesday, have intensified calls for sweeping reforms of the country’s police payroll and personnel management systems as authorities seek to strengthen public financial governance.

According to the audit, about 63,000 police records require verification after investigators identified suspected ghost workers, inactive personnel and other administrative irregularities that continue to draw salaries from the state.

The financial impact is estimated at between $100 million and $233 million a year, equivalent to monthly losses of $8.3 million to $19.4 million. If left unaddressed over five years, the cumulative cost could exceed $1.16 billion, according to the report.

The UN estimates the Congolese National Police (PNC) may have between 100,000 and 150,000 officers, meaning the number of questionable personnel files represents a significant share of the force.

The category includes a range of cases, including fictitious employees created to divert salaries, deceased officers, retirees, deserters, personnel who have left the service, as well as duplicate records caused by poor administrative record-keeping.

The audit recommends accelerating the biometric registration of police personnel, a reform already adopted in several African countries to eliminate duplicate records, verify employees and secure salary payments.

Authorities say biometric identification would not only reduce payroll fraud but also improve the accuracy of personnel data, strengthen recruitment planning and enhance budget management.

If confirmed, the findings would rank among the largest payroll irregularities uncovered in the country’s security sector, highlighting the potential for significant savings that could be redirected toward policing and other national development priorities.

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