UN Sanctions More Top Rwandan FDLR Commanders

NEW YORK – The United Nations has imposed sanctions on two more senior commanders of the Democratic Forces for the Liberation of Rwanda (FDLR), expanding international pressure on the armed group accused of destabilizing eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC).

The sanctions, approved by the UN Security Council’s 1533 DRC Sanctions Committee on July 14 and announced on July 16, target Sebastien Uwimbabazi, an FDLR brigadier general and current leader of the group.

The other is Gustave Kubwayo, also known as Sirkoof or Surcouf, a colonel commanding the FDLR-FOCA’s elite Commando de Recherche et d’Action en Profondeur (CRAP) intelligence and special operations unit.

The two are among six individuals and two entities added to the UN sanctions list. They are now subject to an asset freeze, travel ban and arms embargo.

According to the UN, Uwimbabazi has engaged in, or provided support for, acts that undermine peace, security and stability in the DRC.

The UN says Kubwayo has played a leading role in the FDLR’s military operations. It links him to attacks against civilians, kidnappings for ransom and the illegal exploitation of natural resources.

The latest designations build on more than a decade of UN sanctions targeting the FDLR and its leadership over allegations of atrocities, forced recruitment, sexual violence and attacks on civilians.

Uwimbabazi has previously been identified as one of the FDLR’s most senior operational commanders. In 2024, regional publication The Great Lakes Eye reported that he coordinated operations of the Wazalendo militia coalition before being replaced by Brig. Gen. Lucien Nzabanita. The publication reported that the coalition fought alongside the Congolese army and allied forces against the M23 rebels in eastern DRC.

The same publication reported that FDLR commanders helped reorganize Wazalendo fighters after heavy battlefield losses and alleged that the armed group’s collaboration with the Congolese army had deepened. Congolese authorities have previously denied supporting the FDLR.

The Security Council first sanctioned senior FDLR commanders in March 2009, when it listed Pacifique Ntawunguka, also known as Gen Omega.

In December 2010, it designated Gaston Iyamuremye, also known as Gen Byiringiro, another senior political and military leader.

The sanctions regime expanded in December 2012, when the Security Council designated the FDLR itself as a sanctioned entity, placing the entire organization under UN sanctions.

Other senior FDLR figures sanctioned over the years include former Executive Secretary Callixte Mbarushimana and military commander Apollinaire Hakizimana.

The FDLR was formed by remnants of forces responsible for the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi in Rwanda. It remains one of the longest-operating foreign armed groups operating in eastern DRC.

In the same sanctions package, the Security Council also designated Corneille Nangaa, leader of the Alliance Fleuve Congo (AFC), which the UN describes as a politico-military movement allied with the already sanctioned March 23 Movement/Congolese Revolutionary Army (M23/ARC).

Also sanctioned were John Imani Nzenze, identified as M23’s intelligence chief, Muhammed Lumisa, a commander of the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), and Charles Sematama, military leader of the armed group Twirwaneho.

In addition to the six individuals, the Security Council placed both the Alliance Fleuve Congo (AFC) and Twirwaneho under UN sanctions.

The United Nations said the measures are intended to disrupt the financing, leadership and operations of armed groups responsible for violence in eastern DRC by freezing assets, restricting international travel and enforcing an arms embargo against designated individuals and entities.

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