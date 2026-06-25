DR Congo Commits to End Hostile Rhetoric Against Rwanda

KIGALI — The Democratic Republic of Congo has committed to refrain from hostile rhetoric and political attacks against Rwanda as part of renewed efforts to advance a fragile peace process aimed at ending conflict in eastern Congo.

The commitment emerged from the latest and sixth high-level meeting in London involving the DRC, Rwanda, the United States, Qatar, Togo as African Union mediator, and the African Union Commission, where officials reviewed progress under the peace agreement signed between Kinshasa and Kigali last year.

In a joint statement issued after the meeting, the Congolese government agreed to help build trust with Rwanda by refraining from “hostile actions or rhetoric,” including political language that could undermine implementation of the peace accord.

DR President Felix Tshisekedi himself has vowed regime change in Rwanda. His Ministers and and military has used language directly undermining Rwandan women. On social media, government is said to be paying armies of propagandists to promote hate messages against Rwanda and its leaders.

The pledge marks a notable development in relations between the two countries, which have spent years exchanging accusations over insecurity in eastern Congo and the activities of armed groups operating in the region.

The meeting also saw the DRC provide an update on efforts to neutralize the Democratic Forces for the Liberation of Rwanda (FDLR), an armed group linked to perpetrators of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi and one of Kigali’s principal security concerns.

The commitment on rhetoric comes as diplomats seek to preserve momentum in a peace process that has faced repeated setbacks amid continuing violence in eastern Congo.

Participants expressed concern over escalating fighting, the impact of drone strikes on civilians, and worsening humanitarian conditions in the country’s east, where conflict involving AFC/M23 and other armed groups continues to displace communities.

The DRC also committed to fully implement the peace agreement signed with Rwanda on June 27, 2025, support joint verification mechanisms, improve security cooperation, and contribute to efforts aimed at making an existing ceasefire effective.

Another key element of the discussions was the ongoing Doha process between the Congolese government and AFC/M23. The joint committee called for support toward bringing the negotiations to a successful conclusion, reflecting growing international efforts to pursue both political dialogue and security measures simultaneously.

For Kinshasa, the commitments made in London represent part of a broader diplomatic effort to stabilize eastern Congo while addressing concerns raised by regional and international partners.

The government has increasingly come under pressure to demonstrate progress both in dealing with armed groups operating on its territory and in advancing confidence-building measures with Rwanda.

The Joint Oversight Committee is expected to reconvene after the next meeting of the Joint Security Coordination Mechanism, scheduled within the coming two weeks, as mediators seek to translate diplomatic commitments into concrete progress on the ground.

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