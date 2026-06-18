Rwanda Accuses DRC’s Tshisekedi of “Belligerent Rhetoric”, Politicising Football Celebrations

KIGALI — Rwanda’s Government Spokesperson Yolande Makolo has accused Congolese President Félix Tshisekedi of politicising a major football moment and making inflammatory remarks about Rwanda during a diaspora event in the United States.

Makolo made the comments in a statement posted on X, responding to remarks attributed to Tshisekedi during a Wednesday night gathering with members of the Congolese diaspora.

She said Tshisekedi “chose to spoil” a moment of continental celebration after the Democratic Republic of Congo’s national team, the Leopards, delivered a strong performance in their opening World Cup match.

“The Leopards gave Africa a moment of intense joy in their first World Cup match. President Tshisekedi chose to ruin that moment by insulting Rwandans and Congolese people and, from U.S. soil, announcing the continuation of military offensives in eastern DRC,” Makolo wrote.

Makolo further cited remarks made before a crowd of diaspora supporters, where Tshisekedi reportedly escalated his political messaging beyond the sporting context.

Before a crowd of diaspora Houston, Texas, Congolese President Tshisekedi called his predecessor Joseph Kabila a ‘snake.’ Claimed DRC forces were winning the war in eastern DRC. And appeared to repeat threats against Rwanda.

Makolo argued that the comments reflected what she described as “belligerent rhetoric” and said they undermined ongoing diplomatic efforts aimed at stabilising relations in the Great Lakes region.

“His belligerent rhetoric also demonstrates disregard for the letter and spirit of the Washington agreements,” Makolo said.

Makolo also accused Tshisekedi of turning a sporting achievement into a political platform, saying such moments should instead reinforce unity rather than deepen tensions.

The DRC government military is continuing to indiscriminately bomb regions in the east, especially the Minembwe region inhabited by the Banyamulenge.

At the same time, a ground coalition of Burundian army, Wazalendo civilian militias and alleged Rwandan FDLR militia, have implemented a siege of Minembwe.

A few months ago, Twirwaneho-MRDP-AFC-M23 forcefullt opened a humanitarian corridor to allow in supplies. International protests also forces Kinshasa to allow Red Cross convoy to go to Minembwe, but that was too late and too little.

On the other, the Government of Rwanda maintains Kinshasa is doing nothing on its side of the Washington Accords, which requires that it disarms FDLR and repatriates them to Rwanda.

Visited 1 times, 1 visit(s) today