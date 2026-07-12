Italian Smart Living 2026 Brings Design and Innovation to East Africa

ADDIS ABABA, ETHIOPIA – The second edition of Italian Smart Living 2026 brought together architects, developers, designers, investors, manufacturers and business leaders from Italy and across East Africa, creating a platform focused on innovation, knowledge exchange and stronger business partnerships.

Held from 7–9 July 2026 at the Ethiopia Science Museum in Addis Ababa, the three-day exhibition showcased Italy’s globally recognised strengths in design, craftsmanship, technology and manufacturing while opening new opportunities for collaboration with the East African market.

Organised by the Italian Trade Agency (ITA/ICE) in collaboration with the National Confederation of Craft and Small and Medium Enterprises (CNA), the exhibition attracted government representatives, industry professionals and business executives from Ethiopia and across the region.

Speaking during the opening events, Italy’s Ambassador to Ethiopia Sem Fabrizi said that “Made in Italy” represented much more than a label. He described it as a reflection of Italy’s heritage of creativity, innovation, entrepreneurship and craftsmanship, built on a foundation of quality, sustainability and timeless design.

The exhibition featured curated showcases, business-to-business matchmaking sessions, expert discussions, an Italian Design Masterclass and industry conversations focused on sustainable construction, smart technologies, interior design and the future of urban development.

Beyond showcasing Italian expertise, Italian Smart Living 2026 provided a valuable space for professionals from different markets to meet, connect and exchange ideas. Throughout the exhibition, participants engaged in multiple networking opportunities, allowing architects, designers, developers, manufacturers and investors to build relationships, share experiences and explore potential partnerships.

For many delegates, the event was more than an exhibition; it became an opportunity to create meaningful connections, discover new possibilities and discuss how innovation and collaboration could support growth across Africa’s rapidly evolving markets.

The second day of the exhibition placed a strong focus on knowledge sharing and industry dialogue, bringing together professionals from the construction and design sectors to discuss emerging trends in sustainable building, smart living solutions and innovative approaches to modern urban spaces.

Through masterclasses and expert sessions led by Italian architects, designers and industry specialists, participants gained insights into how technology, creativity and sustainability could be combined to develop smarter and more efficient living environments.

Speaking at the event, Dr. Claudio Pasqualucci, Regional Trade Commissioner for the Italian Trade Agency covering Uganda, Rwanda, Tanzania, Kenya and Somalia, said the purpose of the initiative was to encourage long-term partnerships between Italian companies and East African businesses.

He explained that the exhibition was not only about introducing Italian products to the region, but also about creating opportunities for businesses to collaborate, exchange expertise and develop relationships that generate shared value.

Delegates from across East Africa, including representatives from Uganda, Rwanda, Tanzania, Kenya and Somalia, participated in the exhibition, using the platform to connect with international counterparts, exchange industry knowledge and explore potential areas of cooperation.

Participants highlighted the importance of creating spaces where businesses from different countries could come together, share ideas and identify opportunities in sectors such as real estate, hospitality, interior design, sustainable construction and urban development.

As the exhibition concluded, organisers and partners said they were already looking ahead to expanding the initiative beyond Addis Ababa, with future engagements expected to strengthen Italy’s collaboration with East African markets.

Italian Smart Living 2026 demonstrated the growing importance of international partnerships in shaping the future of sustainable living and development, reinforcing the potential for deeper cooperation between Italy and Africa through innovation, creativity and shared expertise.

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