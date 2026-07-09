Rwanda’s 2026/27 Budget: Agriculture Biggest Winner, Disaster Management Funding Down 70%

Rwanda’s budget for the 2026/27 financial year has increased by more than Rwf844 billion compared with the revised budget for 2025/26, with some government institutions receiving significantly more funding while others face substantial cuts.

This analysis compares the revised 2025/26 budget, with the 2026/27 budget approved and published on July 1, 2026. The comparison is based on the detailed allocations to ministries, agencies and public institutions.

Total government spending has risen from Rwf6.95 trillion to Rwf7.80 trillion, an increase of Rwf844.2 billion, or 12.1%.

The biggest winner is the Ministry of Agriculture (MINAGRI), whose budget increased by 41.3%, or Rwf78.8 billion. Much of the additional funding will support fertilizer subsidies to help keep prices affordable for farmers, as well as investments in post-harvest storage facilities and strategic grain reserves to strengthen food security.

The Ministry in Charge of Emergency Management (MINEMA), which deals with disasters and refugees, recorded the largest budget cut. Its allocation fell by 73.6%, or nearly Rwf50 billion.

The tables and charts below show which government institutions recorded the biggest budget increases and the largest cuts.

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