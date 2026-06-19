How The Annual Expo Has Become a Launchpad for Rwanda’s Growing Businesses

KIGALI – When Natasha Ngabirinda stood among last year’s winners at Rwanda’s International Trade Fair after Johana Cosmetics was named Best Exhibitor, the recognition represented much more than an award.

For the entrepreneur behind the Made-in-Rwanda hair and skincare brand, it affirmed years of determination to build products capable of competing in an increasingly crowded market.

More importantly, it reflected how Expo has evolved from a place where businesses simply display products into a platform where brands earn credibility, attract customers and begin expanding beyond Rwanda.

Today, Johana Cosmetics products are sold in Uganda, Tanzania, Burundi and the Democratic Republic of Congo. Ngabirinda says that journey was shaped in part by the visibility and business connections created through Rwanda’s annual trade fair.

As preparations gather pace for the 29th Expo edition, exhibitors say the event continues to offer exposure that many growing businesses struggle to secure on their own.

This year, that visibility is expected to receive an added boost following a partnership between the Private Sector Federation (PSF) and Kigali Today Media Group aimed at promoting the exhibition and the businesses taking part.

For entrepreneurs preparing their exhibition stands, the partnership means their products could reach audiences far beyond the thousands expected to visit the trade fair.

More Than Sales, It’s About Building Trust

Ngabirinda believes one of Expo’s greatest strengths is giving businesses the opportunity to tell their story directly to consumers and potential partners.

“When you come to Expo, you are able to see everything Rwanda has to offer. You meet businesses from different sectors, interact with customers and introduce people to what your company can do. That visibility is what allows businesses to grow,” she said.

She notes that local manufacturers often compete against established international brands, making public exposure essential before expansion can happen.

“We are proud that our products are made in Rwanda. Our home market remains very important, but Expo has also helped us reach buyers from neighboring countries. Those relationships have contributed to our regional growth,” she said.

Her experience mirrors that of many entrepreneurs who now view Expo less as a short-term sales opportunity and more as a long-term investment in brand recognition.

For Elgohary Aly, Chief Executive Officer of Candela Group, that explains why his company has returned to the exhibition every year since 2018.

Having also participated in trade fairs in different other countries, Aly says Rwanda’s exhibition continues to stand out because businesses consistently bring new ideas.

“Every year I see something different. People are attracted by innovation. When companies introduce something new, visitors become curious, and that creates opportunities for businesses to grow,” he said.

He added that the exhibition’s value extends well beyond the weeks it is open. “Expo helps us introduce products to people who may become long-term customers. That is why we keep coming back,” he said.

Giving Businesses a Bigger Audience

To further strengthen that opportunity, PSF on Wednesday signed a partnership agreement with Kigali Today Media Group to promote Expo 2026 across television, radio and digital platforms.

The collaboration is intended to increase public awareness of the exhibition while giving participating businesses wider exposure before and during the event.

PSF Acting Chief Executive Officer Callixte Kanamugire said the initiative reflects the federation’s commitment to helping local businesses grow beyond the exhibition.

“We expect most of our local manufacturers and producers to benefit from this exhibition. It remains the best opportunity for businesses to showcase their products, connect with customers and explore new markets,” he said.

The announcement has been welcomed by exhibitors, who believe stronger media coverage will amplify the impact of participating in the country’s biggest trade fair.

Among them is Queen Mwamikazi, founder of Queen’s Park, a children’s recreation and entertainment business, who believes the partnership will give Expo renewed energy.

“I’m excited because this media partnership will elevate Expo to another level. Many people have become used to the exhibition and sometimes see it as just another annual event but this is where businesses introduce fresh ideas, new products and unique experiences,” she said.

For Derrick Kanyonya, who will exhibit Made-in-Rwanda clothing, the collaboration offers something businesses rarely achieve on their own.

“Kigali Today is one of the first places people turn to for reliable information. In business, reaching even 10,000 people is a big achievement,” he said.

Kanyonya noted that having a media partner that reaches more than a million people daily gives exhibitors an incredible opportunity to promote both their businesses and products made in Rwanda.

Scheduled to run from July 28 to August 17, the 29th International Trade Fair is expected to bring together more than 500 exhibitors from over 20 countries and attract upwards of 300,000 visitors.

For many businesses, however, Expo’s success is measured less by the number of people who pass through the gates than by what happens after the exhibition ends.

A conversation can become a contract, a first-time visitor can become a loyal customer, and a product made in Rwanda can find its way into new regional markets.

That is why entrepreneurs keep returning, not simply to exhibit what they have already built, but to discover where their businesses can go next.

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