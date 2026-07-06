Under New Regulations, Banks Face Hefty Fines for Failure to Disclose Key Information

KIGALI – Almost everyone has opened a bank account by signing forms and documents without reading every detail, trusting that the bank will explain anything that truly matters.

For some customers, that trust has later turned into unexpected account charges, monthly maintenance fees, transfer costs or conditions they never realized they had accepted. Others have only discovered important terms after money had already been deducted from their accounts.

The National Bank of Rwanda (BNR) now wants to change that.

Through newly gazetted regulations, the central bank has introduced tougher consumer protection rules that require financial institutions to clearly explain key account information before customers sign any agreement.

More significantly, institutions that fail to do so now face financial penalties, because it is no longer about voluntary disclosure but strict enforcement. The move is designed to ensure that every customer knows exactly what they are signing up for before opening a bank account.

Transparency Before Paperwork

The new regulations introduce a mandatory key facts statement, a standardized document that every bank, deposit-taking microfinance institution, SACCO and electronic money issuer must provide before an account is opened.

Instead of long contracts filled with technical language, the document is meant to present key information in a simple and clear format.

It must outline account opening requirements, monthly maintenance fees, transfer and ATM charges, minimum balance requirements, available services and other key conditions.

“The account provider shall provide the customer with the key facts statement before opening the account and allow sufficient time to review the information and ask questions where necessary,” the regulations state.

This gives customers time to understand the product before committing, rather than discovering costs later.

The reforms build on earlier consumer protection efforts. In its 2021 annual report, BNR prioritized financial education and consumer protection through its BNR engage program.

It also created dedicated departments for financial sector development and market conduct supervision to strengthen transparency and fair treatment of customers.

Non-Compliance Now Comes at a Cost

Unlike previous measures that relied largely on voluntary compliance, the new framework introduces direct financial penalties.

Banks that open an account without first providing the key facts statement will be fined FRW 500,000 per customer file in violation.

Deposit-taking microfinance institutions and large electronic money issuers face fines of FRW 200,000 per file, while SACCOs and small electronic money providers risk FRW 50,000 per violation.

The same penalties apply where institutions issue statements that do not follow the required format.

Article 15 also empowers BNR to impose additional sanctions on institutions that breach the regulations, strengthening enforcement capacity to protect consumers.

Building Trust Through Transparency

Beyond listing fees, the key facts statement must be concise, limited to four pages, written in plain language and printed in a readable font. It must also avoid misleading information and be provided in the customer’s preferred official language.

The aim is not to remove banking charges but to ensure customers fully understand them before signing up.

This becomes increasingly important as Rwanda’s financial sector expands, with more citizens using banks, SACCOs, mobile money and other digital financial services.

The regulations also recognize that financial understanding should not depend on literacy or physical ability. Institutions must assist customers who cannot read or who are visually impaired by clearly explaining the document before any account is opened.

This ensures that vulnerable users are not excluded from understanding the services they access.

A New Standard for Consumer Protection

For millions of Rwandans, opening a bank account is often the first step towards saving, investing, receiving a salary or growing a business. It is a decision built on trust that institutions will clearly explain their products.

Prof. Canizius Bihira, an economist and former banker who worked at Bank of Kigali and the National Bank of Rwanda in monetary policy, says the regulations come at the right time as financial services expand.

He notes that they will strengthen consumer confidence by improving the quality of financial decisions and concurs that those gaps in disclosure have in some cases led to customers unknowingly breaching account conditions, resulting in penalties or negative credit records.

“Transparency must be understood before it is signed; otherwise, it becomes a source of avoidable financial harm,” he said.

Bihira also calls for stronger public awareness campaigns, especially through the media, to help consumers better understand financial products.

With mandatory disclosures now backed by penalties, BNR is reinforcing a simple principle that transparency is no longer optional but a legal obligation.

The rules do not remove bank charges or restrict choice, but ensure customers clearly understand what they are signing for before committing.

Visited 1 times, 1 visit(s) today