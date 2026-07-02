Rwanda’s Big Business Pitch in Gujarat

Vadodara, India — Rwanda reinforced its growing economic partnership with India during the 4th Regional Vibrant Gujarat Conference for the Central Gujarat region, held from 29 to 30 June, where it participated as a Country Partneralongside Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, Japan and Ukraine.

Leading Rwanda’s participation was High Commissioner Jacqueline Mukangira, who used her address at the conference’s inaugural session to highlight the expanding strategic partnership between Kigali and New Delhi while presenting Rwanda as one of Africa’s leading investment destinations.

Mukangira thanked the Government of Gujarat for inviting Rwanda to participate as a Country Partner and congratulated Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on becoming India’s longest-serving elected prime minister, commending his leadership in strengthening India’s global standing and advancing relations between India and Rwanda.

She said the partnership between the two countries continues to deepen through mutual respect, expanding economic cooperation and growing private-sector engagement. India is currently Rwanda’s second-largest foreign investor and second-largest trading partner, reflecting the steady growth of commercial ties between the two nations.

Presenting Rwanda’s investment opportunities, the High Commissioner described the country as a stable, fast-growing and investor-friendly economy with transparent governance, low levels of corruption and strategic access to African markets.

She encouraged Indian businesses to invest in sectors including manufacturing, infrastructure, information and communication technology, agriculture, energy, healthcare, tourism and mining, emphasizing Rwanda’s attractive investment incentives and business-friendly environment. She also invited Indian entrepreneurs and visitors to experience Rwanda’s tourism, hospitality and favorable visa arrangements.

Rwanda’s presence at the conference was further strengthened by a business delegation comprising entrepreneurs from Rwanda, including members of the Indian community living and investing in the country. The delegation participated in business engagements aimed at expanding trade, investment and commercial partnerships between Rwanda and India.

During the conference, the delegation met with High Commissioner Mukangira to discuss opportunities for strengthening business cooperation and increasing private-sector partnerships. Among the participants was Dr. Saurabh Singhal, an entrepreneur in Rwanda’s healthcare sector, who signed several Memorandums of Understanding with Indian partners, paving the way for future collaboration in healthcare projects.

On the sidelines of the conference, Mukangira met with Indian business leaders, many of whom expressed interest in exploring investment opportunities in Rwanda.

A significant share of Indian investment in Rwanda originates from the State of Gujarat, underlining the state’s important role in the bilateral economic relationship. Rwanda has participated as a Country Partner in all four regional conferences organized under the Vibrant Gujarat initiative, demonstrating its sustained commitment to strengthening ties with Gujarat’s business community.

The relationship between Rwanda and India has expanded steadily in recent years, with cooperation extending across trade, investment, healthcare, education, technology and innovation. The next Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit is scheduled for January 2027, continuing a partnership that has grown since President Paul Kagame attended the summit in 2017 at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

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