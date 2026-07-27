Kagame, Tony Blair Discuss Next Phase of Rwanda’s Economic Transformation

KIGALI — President Paul Kagame and former British Prime Minister Tony Blair have discussed the next phase of Rwanda’s development agenda, focusing on accelerating reforms aimed at driving long-term economic growth and improving public service delivery.

Blair, who leads the Tony Blair Institute for Global Change (TBI), met President Kagame in Kigali last week during a visit that reaffirmed the institute’s long-standing partnership with the Government of Rwanda.

According to TBI, the discussions centred on how the organisation can continue supporting Rwanda’s development priorities as the country pursues its Vision 2050 ambitions.

The two leaders reviewed progress made under the partnership and explored ways to accelerate reforms in key sectors, including digital transformation, investment promotion, industrialisation, agriculture, healthcare, professional skills development and public-sector delivery.

The meeting underscored Rwanda’s continued emphasis on improving government efficiency while attracting investment and creating jobs through economic transformation.

For more than a decade, the Tony Blair Institute has worked with the Rwandan government by providing technical expertise and strategic advisory support across several ministries and public institutions.

Its work has focused on strengthening government capacity, improving policy implementation and helping deliver national development programmes.

The latest meeting reaffirmed the shared commitment between the institute and the Rwandan government to accelerate the implementation of priority reforms and support sustainable long-term growth.

The visit comes as Rwanda continues to position itself as one of Africa’s fastest-growing digital economies, while pursuing ambitious reforms designed to expand industrial production, modernise agriculture and improve the delivery of public services.

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