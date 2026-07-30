Kagame Hosts Bipartisan U.S. Congressional Delegation

KIGALI, Rwanda — President Paul Kagame on Thursday received a bipartisan delegation from the United States Congress at Urugwiro Village.

The delegation was led by Representative Brett Guthrie, Chairman of the House Committee on Energy and Commerce.

Their discussions focused on Rwanda’s transformation journey. They also explored ways to deepen bilateral cooperation between Rwanda and the United States in areas of mutual interest, including health, energy and investment.

According to the Office of the President, Kagame and the lawmakers exchanged views on Rwanda’s development over the past three decades. They discussed opportunities to expand cooperation in sectors that are central to Rwanda’s economic growth and public service delivery.

Health, energy and investment were among the key areas highlighted during the meeting.

The visiting delegation also included Representatives Troy Carter, Morgan Griffith, Russ Fulcher, Jay Obernolte, Cliff Bentz, Craig Goldman and Julie Fedorchak.

The visit comes as Rwanda and the United States continue to strengthen cooperation across several sectors. These include trade, investment, healthcare, technology and regional security.

The United States remains one of Rwanda’s longstanding development and investment partners.

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