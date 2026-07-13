Kagame in Qatar to Convey Condolences Following Father Amir’s Death

DOHA – President Paul Kagame on Monday met with Qatar’s Emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, to personally convey his condolences following the death of the Father Amir, Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani.

The meeting took place at Lusail Palace, where President Kagame expressed Rwanda’s sympathy to the Emir, the royal family and the people of Qatar during the country’s period of national mourning.

“This morning in Doha, President Kagame met with His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani to convey his condolences on the passing of his beloved father, His Highness the Father Amir Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, and to express his solidarity with the people of Qatar during this time of mourning,” the Office of the President said in a statement.

According to the Qatar News Agency (QNA), the Emir received President Kagame in the presence of senior members of the Qatari leadership, including Deputy Emir Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad Al Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, Speaker of the Shura Council Hassan bin Abdullah Al Ghanim, and several members of the ruling family.

Sheikh Hamad, who died on Sunday at the age of 74, is widely credited with transforming Qatar from a small Gulf state into a global economic and diplomatic power during his 18-year reign.

Under his leadership, Qatar became one of the world’s leading exporters of liquefied natural gas, expanded its global investment portfolio and emerged as an influential mediator in regional affairs.

His death prompted an outpouring of tributes from leaders around the world, including President Kagame, who described him as a visionary leader whose legacy of service and international cooperation would endure for generations.

Rwanda and Qatar have developed close ties in recent years, particularly in aviation and infrastructure. Qatar Airways holds a 60 percent stake in the $2 billion Bugesera International Airport project, while the two countries continue to expand cooperation in trade, investment and tourism.

Qatar has declared four days of national mourning following the passing of the Father Amir.

Visited 24 times, 24 visit(s) today