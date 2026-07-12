President Kagame Mourns Qatar’s Father Emir Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani

KIGALI — President Paul Kagame has extended condolences to Qatar following the death of Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, the former Emir widely credited with transforming the Gulf state into a global economic and diplomatic power.

He died on Sunday at the age of 74.

In a message posted on X, Kagame conveyed his “deepest condolences” to Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the royal family and the people of Qatar.

He described Sheikh Hamad as a visionary leader whose legacy of service and international cooperation would endure for generations.

“Rwanda and its people stand with Qatar’s leadership and its people at this difficult time,” Kagame said.

Qatar’s Amiri Diwan announced the former Emir’s death in a statement carried by the Qatar News Agency. The country declared four days of national mourning, with flags flown at half-mast and funeral prayers held on Sunday in Doha.

Sheikh Hamad’s death comes as relations between Rwanda and Qatar continue to deepen through major investments, particularly in aviation and infrastructure.

Qatar Airways holds a 60 percent stake in the $2 billion Bugesera International Airport project outside Kigali, Rwanda’s largest infrastructure investment.

The partnership was formalised in 2019 in the presence of President Kagame and Emir Tamim. Once completed, the airport is expected to handle seven million passengers annually in its first phase, rising to 14 million in a later expansion.

Qatar Airways has also been in discussions to acquire a 49 percent stake in RwandAir. The two airlines already operate a codeshare partnership and direct flights between Kigali and Doha, strengthening Rwanda’s ambition to become a regional aviation hub.

Born in Doha on January 1, 1952, Sheikh Hamad was educated at Britain’s Royal Military Academy Sandhurst before rising through Qatar’s military and political ranks.

In 1995, he assumed power and ruled for 18 years.

During his reign, Qatar became the world’s leading exporter of liquefied natural gas and one of the wealthiest countries by income per capita.

He established the Qatar Investment Authority, which built a vast global investment portfolio, while major reforms at home included adopting Qatar’s first permanent constitution in 2004 and expanding opportunities for education, research and women’s political participation.

Sheikh Hamad also founded Al Jazeera in 1996, transforming it into one of the Arab world’s most influential news networks, while positioning Qatar as a key mediator in regional conflicts.

In a rare move among Gulf monarchs, he voluntarily abdicated in 2013 in favour of his son, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, who has continued many of his father’s development policies.

Tributes have poured in from leaders across the world, reflecting Sheikh Hamad’s lasting influence on regional diplomacy and global affairs.

For Rwanda, his legacy is also reflected in a growing strategic partnership with Qatar that continues to shape the country’s aviation, trade and investment ambitions.

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