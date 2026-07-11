Why the EAC Should Impose Heavy Sanctions on DRC and Burundi

The East African Community was created on the foundation of cooperation, shared responsibility, and a common vision of regional prosperity. But today, that vision is facing a serious test as the bloc struggles with a growing financial crisis caused by unpaid contributions from some member states.

The question now facing the EAC leadership is simple: how long can a regional organisation survive when some members enjoy the benefits of membership while refusing to fulfil their obligations?

The Community’s financial situation has reached a critical stage. The EAC budget for the 2026/2027 financial year stands at approximately $110.9 million, yet outstanding contribution arrears have reportedly reached nearly $80 million, representing more than 70% of the annual budget. This financial gap is not just a technical accounting problem; it threatens the very foundation of regional integration.

Among the countries carrying significant arrears are the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and Burundi. Their continued failure to meet financial commitments has triggered growing frustration among other member states that continue to shoulder the burden of sustaining regional institutions.

For many observers, this is a crisis of responsibility. The EAC is not a charity organisation where countries can demand solidarity during difficult moments while ignoring the obligations that keep the organisation functioning.

The case of the DRC has attracted particular attention. Since joining the EAC in 2022, Kinshasa has benefited from the political, economic, and security mechanisms of the bloc. The country received regional engagement and support, including the deployment of troops from EAC member states to help address insecurity in eastern Congo.

However, Tshisekedi’s government has failed to demonstrate the same level of commitment toward the responsibilities that come with membership. Instead of strengthening regional cooperation, Kinshasa’s approach has often been viewed as confrontational, creating tensions with the very partners that sought to assist.

The collapse of the East African Regional Force mission in eastern DRC exposed these contradictions. Troops from neighbouring countries were deployed as part of a regional solution, but disagreements with Kinshasa eventually led to the withdrawal of the force. Millions of dollars and significant regional efforts were invested, yet the political fallout raised questions about whether some leaders genuinely value collective solutions or only accept regional involvement when it serves their immediate interests.

Burundi’s position has also come under scrutiny. While the country benefits from EAC membership, President Évariste Ndayishimiye’s government has increasingly prioritised political alliances and regional confrontations over the principles of cooperation, stability, and economic integration.

The upcoming EAC Summit could therefore become a defining moment for the bloc. The proposed sanctions framework against states that fail to honour their financial obligations would represent a clear message: membership comes with responsibilities.

The era of selective commitment must come to an end. No country should be allowed to weaken the EAC from within while benefiting from its institutions, resources, and collective security mechanisms.

A strong regional community requires discipline, accountability, and mutual respect. Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Rwanda, and other committed members cannot continue carrying the financial weight of countries that repeatedly refuse to play their part.

The EAC was built to unite East Africa, not to become a platform for political games and endless excuses. If the bloc wants to remain credible, it must enforce its rules, even when that means taking tough action against its own members.

The message from the EAC should be clear: regional integration is a partnership, not a free ride.

Visited 1 times, 1 visit(s) today