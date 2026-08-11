CECAFA Kagame Cup To Be Hosted in Rwanda for Next Two Years

KIGALI — Rwanda will host the CECAFA Kagame Cup in 2027 and 2028, extending the country’s role as a regional football hub after a successful staging of this year’s tournament.

The Council of East and Central Africa Football Associations (CECAFA) awarded Rwanda the hosting rights for the next two editions at its Executive Committee meeting held on August 6.

The decision came after the Rwanda Football Federation (FERWAFA) requested to retain the tournament following the conclusion of the 2026 edition, which ended in Kigali last week.

The 2026 tournament returned to Rwanda after a seven-year absence and brought together 12 clubs from nine countries, with matches played at Amahoro Stadium and Kigali Pele Stadium.

Coaches from participating teams praised Rwanda for the organisation and facilities, describing the tournament as valuable preparation ahead of domestic and continental campaigns.

The tournament culminated in a dramatic final at Amahoro Stadium on Friday, when Rayon Sports defeated Kenya’s Gor Mahia 2-1 after extra time to win the regional title for the first time since 1998.

Junior Kameni gave Rayon Sports the lead in the 27th minute before Gor Mahia’s Shariff Sabuni Sirengo equalised in the second half.

With neither side able to break the deadlock in normal time, substitute Daniel Muhoza scored in extra time to give the Rwandan club its second CECAFA Kagame Cup title.

The victory ended a 28-year wait for Rayon Sports and triggered celebrations inside the packed Amahoro Stadium. Captain Emmanuel Nshimiyimana was named Player of the Tournament, while Rayon goalkeeper Dande Junior won the best goalkeeper award. The club also received the Fair Play award.

Rayon Sports’ triumph also capped an unbeaten campaign in which the club won all five of its matches. The Rwandan champions received $30,000 in prize money, while Gor Mahia took $20,000 and Sudan’s Al-Hilal, who finished third, received $10,000.

The CECAFA Kagame Cup has been supported by President Paul Kagame since 2002 and provides clubs in the region with an opportunity to prepare for CAF competitions.

CECAFA said the tournament has increasingly served as an important pre-season platform, allowing clubs to test players and tactics ahead of their domestic leagues and continental assignments. Coaches from several participating teams specifically praised Rwanda for its organisation and hosting arrangements.

The decision to award Rwanda the tournament for another two years means Kigali will remain at the centre of one of East and Central Africa’s longest-running club competitions through 2028.

CECAFA also invited member associations interested in hosting the Senior Challenge Cup to submit expressions of interest.

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