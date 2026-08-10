Rwanda’s APR FC Asks CAF to Move Key Match From DR Congo

KIGALI – APR FC has asked the Confederation of African Football (CAF) to move its upcoming CAF Champions League match against Les Aigles du Congo from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), citing concerns over the Ebola outbreak and the security situation in the country.

APR FC head coach Abderrahim Taleb confirmed that the club had written to CAF to request a neutral venue for the first-leg match of the competition’s preliminary round.

Taleb made the revelation after APR FC defeated Etincelles FC 2-1 in a friendly match.

He said the club was unwilling to expose its players to health risks by travelling to the DRC amid the reported Ebola outbreak.

“As you know, there is Ebola in Congo. Yesterday, I saw on television that in one city there were 4,000 patients. We cannot put our players at risk. We cannot go to a country with a disease that could cause us health problems,” Taleb said.

The Tunisian coach also cited the security situation as another reason for seeking a change of venue.

“There is also war. We are discussing with CAF whether we can play at a neutral venue, but we will try our luck. We are willing and we are ready,” he said.

Taleb said the team was continuing preparations as it waits for CAF to determine where the match will be played. He suggested Tanzania, another neutral country, or Rwanda as possible alternatives.

APR FC is scheduled to face Les Aigles du Congo, who finished second in the 2025-26 DRC league, in the first preliminary round of the CAF Champions League.

The first leg is scheduled for September 4-6, 2026, with APR FC currently expected to travel to Kinshasa for the match unless CAF approves a change of venue.

The Rwandan club is therefore seeking to have the fixture played at a neutral venue, citing both the Ebola outbreak and security concerns in the DRC.

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