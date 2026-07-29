FERWAFA Could Receive Up to Rwf60 Billion Under FIFA’s New Funding Plan

Rwanda’s football governing body, FERWAFA, could receive up to US$40 million (about Rwf60 billion) between 2027 and 2030 under a proposed overhaul of FIFA’s global football development funding.

The proposal, unveiled by FIFA President Gianni Infantino ahead of the governing body’s Extraordinary Congress, would more than quadruple the amount of development funding available to each of FIFA’s 211 member associations if approved.

For FERWAFA, the proposal could represent the biggest financial boost in its history, providing unprecedented resources to develop football infrastructure, youth academies, women’s football, coaching and grassroots programmes.

Why Rwf60 billion?

The proposed funding consists of two separate packages, making it easy to confuse the figures.

The first is a one-off payment of up to US$20 million (about Rwf30 billion) under a new initiative called the FIFA Fast Forward Programme. This money is intended for major football development projects and would only be available once if the proposal is approved. It is not an annual payment.

The second package is another US$20 million in regular FIFA Forward development funding for the 2027-2030 cycle. This replaces the current funding model and, like the existing programme, would be released in stages over four years rather than as a single payment.

Combined, the two funding streams could allow each FIFA member association, including FERWAFA, to access up to US$40 million, equivalent to nearly Rwf60 billion at current exchange rates.

How does this compare with the current system?

Under the current FIFA Forward 3.0 programme, which covers the 2023-2026 cycle, each member association can receive up to US$8 million over four years.

That money is not paid in full every year. Instead, it is released gradually to finance football operations, infrastructure projects and other approved development programmes.

Associations must also meet FIFA’s governance and financial accountability requirements before funds are released.

If the new proposal is approved, the regular four-year funding alone would increase from US$8 million to US$20 million, a rise of 150 percent.

Adding the one-off US$20 million Fast Forward grant would bring the total potential funding to US$40 million during the 2027-2030 period.

Why is FIFA increasing the funding?

The proposed increase is linked to FIFA’s plan to establish a new commercial company known as FIFA Forward Enterprise (FFE).

Under the proposal, FIFA would place its commercial assets—including broadcasting rights, sponsorship, licensing and ticketing—into the new company while selling a minority stake to outside investors.

FIFA believes the move will unlock billions of dollars in new investment without giving up control of football governance. The additional income would then be channelled back into football development around the world.

According to FIFA, the objective is to ensure every member association has significantly greater financial resources to invest in long-term football development.

What could it mean for Rwanda?

Should the proposal receive approval from FIFA’s member associations, FERWAFA would have access to resources far beyond anything available under previous FIFA development programmes.

The funding could accelerate construction and renovation of football facilities, strengthen youth academies, expand women’s football, improve referee and coach education, support grassroots competitions and enhance the federation’s administrative capacity.

It could also help Rwanda strengthen preparations for future regional and international competitions while broadening football participation across the country.

Rwanda has already benefited from FIFA funding

Rwanda has been among the beneficiaries of FIFA’s Forward Programme since it was launched in 2016.

According to FIFA, more than US$11 million has already been invested in football development projects in Rwanda over the past decade. The support has included infrastructure, technical development and women’s football initiatives.

FERWAFA is also eligible to receive more than US$8 million under the current 2023-2026 funding cycle, provided programme requirements are met.

Proposal still requires approval

The new funding model has not yet taken effect.

It must first be approved by FIFA’s member associations.

If endorsed, the expanded funding would begin with the 2027-2030 football cycle, making it one of the most significant reforms to FIFA’s development programme since its launch.

For FERWAFA, approval would open the door to up to US$40 million—about Rwf60 billion—over four years, an amount that could reshape the scale and ambition of football development in Rwanda.

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