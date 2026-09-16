Wadagni Makes Maiden Official Visit to Rwanda as Benin President

KIGALI – Benin President Romuald Wadagni has made his first official visit to Rwanda since taking office in May, arriving in Kigali on Wednesday for a two-day engagement with President Paul Kagame aimed at deepening ties between the two countries.

Wadagni was received by Kagame at Village Urugwiro, where he inspected a guard of honour before the two leaders held a private meeting on bilateral relations and areas of mutual interest.

The visit comes as Rwanda and Benin seek to build on growing cooperation in security, trade, investment, technology, transport and tourism.

It is Wadagni’s first visit to Rwanda as head of state, although he previously visited the country in 2023 as Benin’s Minister of Economy and Finance and special envoy of then-President Patrice Talon.

Kagame also visited Benin in 2023, where he held talks with Talon on strengthening relations between the two countries.

The current visit provides an opportunity for Kigali and Cotonou to take stock of existing cooperation while exploring new areas for economic and strategic engagement.

From Agreements to Practical Cooperation

The relationship between Rwanda and Benin has expanded steadily over the past decade, moving beyond diplomatic ties into areas ranging from agriculture and technology to investment, security and public-sector cooperation.

The two countries held their first session of the Joint Commission for Cooperation in Rubavu in September 2017, when agreements were signed covering information and communication technology, land services, environmental protection and sustainable development.

The relationship gained further momentum during Kagame’s 2023 visit to Benin, when the two sides signed a series of cooperation agreements covering various areas.

The agreements included avoidance of double taxation, agriculture, digital development, local governance, sustainable development, military cooperation, commercial and industrial cooperation, tourism and investment promotion.

Air transport has also featured in discussions, with connectivity between Kigali and Cotonou seen as a way of facilitating movement of people, investors and goods between the two markets.

Wadagni’s visit now comes at a point when both countries have an established framework from which to pursue further cooperation.

Benin’s Economic Importance

For Rwanda, Benin offers access to a major West African market and an important trade gateway through the Port of Cotonou.

Benin covers about 112,600 square kilometres and has a population of roughly 15 million, making it more than four times the size of Rwanda.

Its economy has traditionally relied heavily on agriculture, particularly cotton and palm oil, but services, construction and manufacturing have become increasingly important.

The World Bank estimates that Benin’s economy grew by 8.1 per cent in 2025, with gross domestic product reaching about $24.6 billion.

The Port of Cotonou remains central to the country’s commercial ambitions, supporting trade with neighbouring countries and connecting Benin to the wider West African market.

The relationship therefore presents opportunities beyond conventional bilateral trade, particularly in investment, digital services, logistics and knowledge exchange.

Security Remains Part of the Relationship

During Kagame’s 2023 visit to Benin, counterterrorism and regional security were among the issues discussed by the two leaders. Rwanda and Benin also signed a security and military cooperation agreement that year.

The two countries share an interest in strengthening African-led responses to security challenges, particularly at a time when several parts of the continent continue to face armed conflicts and extremist threats.

In late August 2026, officials from Benin’s financial inspection authority visited Rwanda’s Office of the Auditor General to exchange knowledge and experience.

The engagement illustrates how the relationship is increasingly extending beyond presidential meetings into cooperation between public institutions.

Earlier this year, Rwanda’s Prime Minister Justin Nsengiyumva travelled to Benin to represent Kagame at Wadagni’s inauguration.

The visit also provided an opportunity to engage Rwandans living in Benin on their potential role in strengthening investment and other links between the two countries.

Tourism and Cultural Links

Tourism offers another area where Rwanda and Benin have complementary interests with Benin having a diverse tourism profile, combining wildlife, history and culture.

In the north, Pendjari National Park is known for elephants, lions, hippos, antelopes and other wildlife and forms part of the wider Pendjari-W conservation complex.

In southern Benin, Ouidah is one of the country’s most important historical destinations. The city is closely associated with Vodun traditions and the history of the transatlantic slave trade, including the Route of the Enslaved and the Door of No Return.

Ganvié, a centuries-old settlement built on Lake Nokoué, is another distinctive attraction, with homes, markets and transport built around life on the water.

Rwanda has developed its own tourism sector around wildlife, conservation and cultural attractions.

A New Phase for Kigali-Cotonou Ties

Wadagni’s arrival in Kigali comes after years of growing contact between the two countries, including at the highest political level.

Rwanda has also strengthened its diplomatic representation in Benin, with Ambassador Rosemary Mbabazi presenting her credentials to President Patrice Talon and highlighting efforts to identify new opportunities for cooperation.

Rwanda brings experience in areas such as digital technology, governance and public-sector development. On the other hand, Benin provides a growing economic connection to West Africa, alongside opportunities for cooperation in trade, investment, security and tourism.

Wadagni’s first official visit as president therefore comes with an existing foundation of agreements and institutional contacts.

His talks with Kagame are expected to focus on how that foundation can be expanded, particularly in areas where the two countries can translate political commitments into greater movement of people, investment, trade and expertise.

Visited 43 times, 14 visit(s) today