ASSAR PUBLIC ANNOUNCEMENT – REVISION OF MOTOR THIRD-PARTY INSURANCE TARIFFS

PUBLIC ANNOUNCEMENT

09, September 2026

REVISION OF MOTOR THIRD-PARTY INSURANCE TARIFFS

The Rwanda Insurers Association (ASSAR) would like to inform the general public and all stakeholders that the Motor Third-Party Insurance tariffs have been revised, following a review of the current motor insurance market and the factors affecting the sustainability of this class of business.

Reasons for the Revision

The revision has been undertaken in response to several key factors, including:

The high loss ratio in the Motor Third-Party Insurance portfolio, resulting from the increasing cost and frequency of claims. The unlimited liability exposure associated with Motor Third-Party Insurance, particularly in cases involving bodily injury and significant compensation awards. Inflation and the rising cost of vehicle repairs, medical treatment, spare parts, and other claims-related expenses, which have significantly increased the overall cost of providing insurance coverage.

Purpose of the Revision

The revised tariffs are intended to ensure that Motor Third-Party Insurance remains financially sustainable, adequately priced, and capable of meeting legitimate claims obligations, while maintaining the protection provided to road users and other third parties.

The revised Motor Third-Party Insurance tariffs will take effect from 1 October 2026.

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