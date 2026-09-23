Beyond Diplomacy, Rwanda and China Mark 55 Years of a Growing Friendship

KIGALI – When Aline Ingabire was asked to capture 55 years of Rwanda-China relations in a single drawing, she turned a Chinese panda and Rwanda’s mountain gorilla into a portrait, a combination of two animals that are powerful symbols of their respective countries.

The senior six student at Ecole Notre Dame de la Providence de Karubanda in Huye district used the two animals to represent a relationship that, in her view, does not have to be defined by the differences between the two countries.

“We have two different countries, we have two different animals but that doesn’t mean that we cannot be seen as one. The two countries are celebrating 55th anniversary of diplomatic relations and that’s why I linked those two animals together,” Ingabire said.

Her drawing won the “China Through My Eyes” competition and earned her recognition at the 77th Chinese Embassy’s National Day Reception in Kigali on September 22, where Rwanda and China marked over five decades of diplomatic relations.

Ingabire, who studies Mathematics, Physics and Computer Science, said she thought of something that could connect the two countries before settling on the panda and gorilla, which she saw as symbols of their respective countries and important tourism attractions.

A partnership that has grown beyond diplomacy

The youthful symbolism of Ingabire’s drawing comes against the backdrop of a relationship that has expanded considerably since Rwanda and China established diplomatic relations in 1971.

Rwanda’s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Dr. Usiter Kaitesi, said the anniversary offered an opportunity to recognize how the relationship has developed from diplomatic ties into broad cooperation touching many areas of Rwanda’s development.

“Over the years, our relations have grown in depth and scope, founded on mutual respect, trust and a shared commitment to development. The elevation of our relations to a comprehensive strategic partnership in 2024 marked an important milestone,” Kaitesi said.

That cooperation continues to deepen and expand across infrastructure, agriculture, education, health, energy, trade, investment, capacity building and many other areas.

Kaitesi pointed to several projects as evidence of that practical cooperation, including the recently completed Masaka Hospital renovation and expansion project, the Prince House-Giporoso-Masaka road project and the Nyabarongo II Hydropower Project.

“Our partnership is reflected in such practical projects and initiatives that have a direct impact on the lives of Rwandans. The cooperation is contributing to Rwanda’s development in meaningful ways.,” Kaitesi said.

Trade, investment and the people behind the partnership

Chinese Ambassador to Rwanda, Gao Wenqi said the relationship is also gaining momentum through trade and investment, with Rwanda increasingly connecting its products and businesses to the Chinese market.

“Thanks to the zero-tariff policy, our bilateral trade volume hit the record of 849 million USD in 2025. Rwandan exports to China reached a new height of 227 million USD, a 42% year-on-year increase,” Gao said.

He said Chinese investment in Rwanda now stretches across industries including garment manufacturing, cement, farming, food processing and vehicle assembly, describing this as part of efforts to translate Rwanda’s “Made in Rwanda” strategy into reality.

But Gao placed particular emphasis on cooperation that involves people and the transfer of skills, rather than only physical projects or commercial exchanges.

“This year alone, around 150 Rwandan students have departed for China on degree scholarships, while more than 300 experts have participated in specialized training courses and workshops in China so far,” he said.

He also highlighted agricultural and health cooperation, saying more than 35,000 Rwandan farmers have received training and materials linked to Juncao mushroom technology, while the Chinese medical team has served in Rwanda for 44 years.

These exchanges complement the economic and development partnership by bringing the two populations closer through student exchanges, capacity-building programs and other people-to-people initiatives.

That practicability was also visible at the reception, where people who have contributed through art and storytelling to the relationship between Rwanda and China were recognized.

Among them was Ingabire, whose panda and gorilla offered a simple interpretation of a relationship now encompassing infrastructure, trade, investment, education, agriculture and health. Her message was that countries can be different and still work together.

After 55 years of diplomatic relations, that idea has taken on a much broader meaning reflected not only in what Rwanda and China say to each other, but in the projects, exchanges and connections that increasingly bring their people together.

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