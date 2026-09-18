Cabinet Approves Rwanda’s New Development Policy to 2050

KIGALI – Rwanda has approved a new development cooperation policy that will guide its engagement with development partners through 2050, with special emphasis on green, digital, industrial, environmental and logistics initiatives.

The policy, approved at a Cabinet meeting chaired by President Paul Kagame on Friday, September 18, establishes a new framework for development cooperation from 2026 to 2050.

Under the framework, development partnerships are expected to be nationally led and results-driven, with stronger emphasis on transparency, accountability and coordination.

The decision was accompanied by several agreements and draft laws covering areas ranging from digital acceleration and climate financing to electric vehicle assembly, logistics, minerals, biodiversity and the protection of victims of human trafficking.

Digital, Green and Industrial Projects

Cabinet approved a draft law authorizing the ratification of an additional financing agreement between the Government of Rwanda and the International Development Association for the digital acceleration project. The agreement was signed in Kigali on July 11, 2026.

Cabinet also approved a draft law establishing the Rwanda Green Fund, alongside a new law on environment and climate change that seeks to strengthen environmental protection while supporting sustainable development and climate resilience.

The environment law introduces stronger rules on pollution and waste management, while providing environmental safeguards for gas extraction and other mining activities to protect communities and reduce environmental damage.

It also establishes rules for climate finance, including a national carbon market that will allow environmental and climate-positive actions to support economic growth.

Under the new Rwanda Green Fund law, the Fund’s mandate is expanded to support green investment, sustainable finance and climate-aligned businesses.

It will be able to use a wider range of financing instruments and provide advisory services, while a dedicated investment arm will be established to mobilize private capital for green and climate-aligned investments.

In the industrial sector, Cabinet approved a Strategic Investment Agreement between the Government of Rwanda and Chery Holding Rwanda Ltd for the establishment of an electric vehicle assembly plant in Rwanda.

Cabinet also approved a supplemental concession agreement with DP World Logistics Ltd for Phase II of the Kigali Logistics Platform and the expansion of the cold-storage facility at the New Rubavu Logistics Hub.

The meeting further approved measures concerning applications for minerals and quarry licenses.

New Measures on Wildlife and Trafficking

The meeting approved a number of measures covering environmental protection and biodiversity.

These include a ministerial order on wildlife use, biodiversity permits, transportation of wildlife specimens, and access to genetic resources and traditional knowledge.

Another ministerial order establishes the modalities for the seizure and management of trophies and confiscated specimens, while a further order will govern the Science Advisory Committee for biological diversity.

Cabinet also approved the National Counter-Trafficking in Persons Policy, which focuses on preventing trafficking, protecting and reintegrating victims, prosecuting offenders and strengthening cooperation.

Cabinet granted agreement to four proposed ambassadors, high commissioners and representatives.

They are Kornelios S. Korneliou, High Commissioner of Cyprus to Rwanda, with residence in Tel Aviv, Som Visal, Ambassador of Cambodia to Rwanda, with residence in Cairo.

Others are Ra Kapchae, Country Director of the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA), Rwanda Office and Prestage Murima, Chief of Mission of the International Organization for Migration (IOM) in Rwanda.

New Appointments and Upcoming Engagements

Cabinet approved several appointments across government institutions.

At the Senate, Mushimire Olivier was appointed Clerk. At the Ministry of Justice, Umuzayire Burayobera Bibiane was appointed Permanent Secretary, while Rwagasana Jean Pierre was appointed Director General in charge of Corporate Services.

Prof. Muganga Raymond was appointed Director General of the Rwanda Food and Drugs Authority, Dr. Munyampundu Jean Pierre was appointed Head of the Food Department and Dr. Kabandana Monia Head of the Laboratory Services Department.

The Rwanda Law Reform Commission will have Izere Parfait as Vice Chairperson, alongside Commissioners Munezero Marie Jeanne and Ngirinishuti Samuel.

Cabinet also appointed Munyaneza Charles Director General of the National Rehabilitation Service and Ingabire Chadia Director General in charge of Corporate Services at the Ministry of Local Government.

The meeting was also briefed on upcoming national and international engagements.

The Ministry of Trade and Industry reported that Rwanda will mark the International Day of Cooperatives on September 25, while the 26th EAC MSMEs Trade Fair is scheduled for Kigali from October 30 to November 8.

The Minister of Sports also briefed Cabinet on Rwanda’s participation in six major international competitions in September, covering handball, volleyball, basketball and football, including continental championships, World Cup qualifiers and global club tournaments.

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