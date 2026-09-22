Rwanda’s First Agriculture Venture Studio Opens Applications, Offers Up to $150,000 

KIGALI — Rwanda’s first agriculture-focused venture studio has opened applications for a five-week Founder Residency aimed at developing new businesses to tackle challenges in the country’s agricultural sector.

Pharo Venture Studio Kigali will select 10–15 candidates for the inaugural residency, with 4–6 founders eventually chosen to develop two to three businesses alongside the studio.

Applications are open until October 11, 2026.

Unlike a conventional accelerator or mentorship programme, Pharo says it will work directly with selected founders from the idea stage through the potential launch of their businesses.

Pharo Venture Studio Kigali is backed by Pharo Ventures, the commercial arm of the privately funded Pharo Foundation, an Africa-focused organisation with operations in Rwanda, Kenya, Ethiopia and Somaliland.

The venture arm develops businesses intended to create jobs and economic value, while the Kigali studio is focused specifically on building ventures around challenges in Rwanda’s agriculture sector.

Selected founders will have access to up to $150,000 in direct investment, as well as workspace in Kigali and support in finance, human resources, legal services, marketing and research.

In return, Pharo Venture Studio will take a majority equity stake in ventures it helps create, while founders will retain a minority stake that can increase as the business develops.

The studio is targeting entrepreneurs with direct or closely related experience in agriculture, preferably around five years, as well as people with experience building, launching or significantly improving a product or business.

Applicants must be Rwandan citizens or legal residents authorised to live and work in Rwanda and must be prepared to commit full-time to building a venture for 18–24 months if selected.

The programme comes as Rwanda seeks to generate greater economic value from agriculture.

Agriculture employs 43.7% of the country’s workforce but accounts for 20.3% of GDP, while roughly half of harvest value is estimated to be lost annually through post-harvest inefficiencies, according to the press release.

“Agriculture is at the heart of Rwanda’s economy and the lives of so many Rwandans. But we also know there are very real problems that need new ideas, new businesses and people who are willing to build,” said ASHIMWE Christine, Pharo Venture Studio Builder, Kigali.

She added: “We believe strongly in the transformative power of basic, boring businesses and know if we can solve these often ignored basic challenges, the whole country will be better for it. The heart of this studio is to create the space where this can be done; to find people with the drive and potential to become founders, and then give them the support to turn real agricultural challenges into businesses that can create lasting value.”

During the residency, participants will take part in farm and agriculture field immersions, work in pairs and develop and test venture ideas with experts.

An external panel will assess the participants and their ideas at a final Pitch Day before selecting the 4–6 founders who will continue with the studio.

Pharo Venture Studio describes itself as a venture co-building platform rather than a fund, saying it intends to identify market opportunities, validate ideas and build companies around real problems in Rwanda’s agriculture sector.

Applications can be submitted through the Pharo Venture Studio website.

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