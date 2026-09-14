Dangote Petroleum Refinery Opens Doors to Rwandan Investors

KIGALI – Rwandan investors can now buy into the Dangote-backed refinery plant in Kenya as Rwanda weighs a potentially far larger investment in one of Africa’s biggest industrial ventures.

The opening of Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals’ Initial Public Offering (IPO) to Rwandan investors opened on September 14 and closes October 13, with the shares expected to creates an unusual link between individual investors in Kigali.

For as little as 10 shares, Rwandan retail investors can participate in the $1.63 billion (about Rwf2.4 trillion) offering, while institutional investors can also take part through the United Capital Group.

But beyond the mechanics of buying shares, the development places Rwanda at an interesting point in Dangote’s expanding African business story.

A Stake in an African Industrial Giant

The Dangote refinery in Lagos is already one of the largest single-train refineries in the world, with capacity to process 650,000 barrels of crude oil a day.

It produces refined petroleum products as well as petrochemicals such as polypropylene, making it a major industrial and export asset.

United Capital describes the IPO as the largest in African capital markets history, with shares priced at Rwf589 ($0.40) and minimum subscriptions starting at 10 shares.

That relatively low entry point opens the offer beyond large corporations and investment funds to individual investors who want exposure to one of Africa’s most prominent industrial businesses.

Ejikeme Okoli, United Capital’s Director for Africa, said the transaction gives investors in Rwanda direct access to an African energy asset of global scale.

“This landmark offering enables both individual and institutional investors in Rwanda to own a direct stake in a world-scale African energy asset,” Okoli said.

For Rwanda’s developing capital market, the opportunity is notable because it gives local investors access to a major African company without having to establish their own investment arrangements abroad.

Rwanda’s Bigger Dangote Stake

Last month, President Paul Kagame confirmed that Rwanda was discussing a possible stake in another Dangote-backed refinery, a proposed $16 billion facility in Lamu, on Kenya’s northern coast.

The proposed refinery is expected to process up to 700,000 barrels of crude oil per day, slightly more than Dangote’s existing Nigerian facility.

Reports have indicated that Dangote is seeking regional partners and that Rwanda and Uganda could jointly take a 30 per cent stake, although the size of Rwanda’s potential investment and the terms have not been disclosed.

“All I can say is that Rwanda would be very happy to be part of that kind of investment but it is too early to talk about the details, because I think it is a work in progress. Things are still being thought out,” Kagame said.

The Lamu project would have significance for a region that remains heavily dependent on imported petroleum products. Kenya’s existing refinery in Mombasa stopped crude refining in 2013, while Uganda is developing a 60,000-barrel-per-day refinery at Hoima.

If built, the Lamu facility would introduce a much larger refining capacity into East Africa and could become an important regional petroleum supply hub.

While the government is considering participation in the future regional refinery, private Rwandan investors are now being invited to own a piece of the refinery already operating in Nigeria.

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