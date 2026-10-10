Junior Wasps Sting South Sudan, Uganda Hit Eight in CECAFA U-17 Openers

KIGALI – Rwanda began their campaign at the CECAFA U-17 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers with a 1-0 victory over South Sudan, while Uganda delivered the opening day’s biggest result, thrashing Burundi 8-0 at Kigali Pelé Stadium.

Kevin Munyembaraga scored the decisive goal for Rwanda 10 minutes into the second half to give the young Wasps a winning start in front of their home crowd, but Head Coach Jimmy Murisa believes his side still has work to do to reach its full potential.

“I would say we are 70% there. We need another 30%, so we must continue working hard and see how we can get there. But we have a competitive team, and I am confident,” Murisa said after the match, congratulating his players for their effort.

His assessment came after Rwanda secured three points in a contest that demanded patience before the breakthrough arrived.

Both sides approached the first half cautiously, with Rwanda gradually creating opportunities as the game progressed. Munyembaraga came close to opening the scoring in the 30th minute, but his effort was stopped by the South Sudan goalkeeper.

Pacifique Niyompano then tried his luck from a distance six minutes later, before Irene Mugisha sent a close-range effort over the crossbar just before half-time.

The breakthrough came shortly after the restart when Munyembaraga found the net, giving Rwanda the advantage they had been pursuing.

The hosts subsequently increased the pressure, spending long spells in South Sudan’s half and searching for a second goal.

Emmanuel Ngiriyandemye, introduced alongside Zaidi Niyonzima after the break, narrowly missed an opportunity in the 61st minute, while Kalifa Shyaka also went close following a run from midfield.

Rwanda created further chances in the closing stages but could not extend their lead. South Sudan, however, failed to find an equalizer, allowing the hosts to hold on for a narrow victory.

Uganda’s Eight-Goal Statement

While Rwanda relied on one decisive goal, Uganda’s Junior Cranes produced a dominant attacking display against Burundi, scoring four times in each half to register an emphatic 8-0 victory.

Arnold Kayemba set the tone with two goals in quick succession in the 19th and 21st minutes. Arafat Ibanda added a third in the 35th minute with Nicholas Kawoya scoring shortly before the interval, sending Uganda into the break with a commanding four-goal lead.

The Junior Cranes maintained their attacking momentum after the restart. Sebastian Fisher Quinn struck three times in the second half, completing a hat-trick, while Ofoyrwoth Junior also found the net as Uganda continued to exploit their advantage.

Tanzania Secure Victory

Tanzania completed the day’s other reported result with a 2-0 win over Kenya. Dismas Athanasi broke the deadlock in the 27th minute before Godfrey Somi doubled Tanzania’s advantage in the 56th minute.

Rwanda also had representation among the match officials, with Patience Rulisa, Emmanuel Habumugisha and Alice Umutesi assigned to officiate the Kenya-Tanzania encounter.

Their involvement highlights the contribution of Rwandan officials to the conduct of the regional tournament, which brings together young footballers and match officials from across the CECAFA zone.

With Rwanda, Uganda and Tanzania all starting with victories, the opening day offered contrasting demonstrations of how teams can secure results.

Rwanda through a hard-fought defensive performance, Uganda through overwhelming attacking efficiency, and Tanzania through a two-goal win.

For Murisa and his young players, the immediate task will be to build on their opening victory while addressing the missed opportunities that prevented Rwanda from winning by a wider margin.

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