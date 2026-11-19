KIGALI – Like many African countries, Rwanda has invested in research centers, innovation hubs and funding programs intended to turn scientific ideas into products, technologies and solutions for its development needs.

However, in most cases, ensuring that research produces results that people, businesses and public institutions can actually use, remains untenable beyond just generating knowledge.

A biomedical innovation that never reaches a hospital, or an agricultural solution that never gets to farmers, remains an unfinished achievement.

Rwanda’s first Innovation Survey, covering 2022 to 2024, found that 89 per cent of higher education institutions were actively engaged in innovation, while 86.1 per cent had introduced new innovations during the period.

However, only 52.8 per cent had dedicated budgets for innovation activities. These figures point to an ecosystem generating ideas, but where the resources needed to develop and sustain them are not yet widespread.

The National Research and Innovation Fund has invested nearly Rwf8 billion in 126 projects across areas including health, agriculture, energy, local production and digital services. More than 20 of the projects have been identified as having commercialization potential.

The National Council for Science and Technology has also been working with the University of Rwanda to attract private-sector investment and connect academic research with market needs.

Experts across the continent say that research in health systems too often produces publications and pilot projects without changing how services are delivered.

In Kigali, Prof. Nahya Salim, the Director of Research, Publication and Innovation at Tanzania’s Muhimbili University of Health and Allied Sciences, told members of the 8th Eastern African Research and Innovation Management Association (EARIMA) that this trend has to change.

“An intervention may demonstrate strong results under controlled clinical conditions but perform very differently when introduced into a real health system with limited staff, resources and infrastructure,” Nahya explained.

Research therefore needs to examine not only whether an intervention works, but whether hospitals and communities can realistically use it.

She also warned that promising programs can disappear when donor funding runs out because governments were not involved early enough to incorporate them into national budgets.

“When the program fades out or ends, we have not initiated to our leaders where the program was implemented to create a budget line. This is needed for our technology and innovations to survive,” she noted.

Beyond healthcare, Prof. Eli Katunguka, Vice Chancellor of Uganda’s Kyambogo University and chairman EARIMA, argued that African countries must become better at converting their research and resources into economic value rather than continuing to export raw materials.

He said research institutions need strong management systems, sustainable investment and partnerships that connect scientific work to industry and public needs.

Research managers, he suggested, should be recognized as strategic professionals who help secure funding, manage partnerships, protect intellectual property and guide innovations towards practical application.

Rwanda Leads in Building the Bridge

The University of Rwanda has established specialized centers in areas such as data science, energy, biodiversity and biomedical engineering, while its innovation hubs are intended to help researchers develop and test solutions with commercial potential.

In January 2026, the African Development Bank approved $29.85 million in financing for the second phase of Rwanda’s Centre of Excellence for Biomedical Engineering and e-Health, aimed at expanding training, research facilities and links with the private sector.

Prof. Abraham Haileamlak Mitike, Principal of the University of Rwanda’s College of Medicine and Health Sciences, said universities must become partners in entrepreneurship, innovation and national development.

“The university of the 20th century can no longer be viewed solely as a place for teaching and academic inquiry. It must become a driver of innovation ecosystems, a catalyst for entrepreneurship, a trusted policy advisor, and a strategic partner in national development,” he emphasized.

Rwanda’s own revised science and technology strategy acknowledges that translating research into scalable solutions, evidence-based decisions and measurable development outcomes remains limited.

It calls for stronger pathways to move ideas from research and prototypes towards adoption and wider use.

Held under the theme Advancing research and innovation management for African socio-economic transformation, the three-day EARIMA conference which concluded on November 19, brought together researchers and research managers to examine how institutions can create a difference.

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