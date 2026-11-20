KIGALI – Ten entrepreneurs from eight African countries will converge in Kigali next month for the 2026 Africa’s Business Heroes (ABH) Grand Finale, competing for a share of US$1.5 million in grant funding.

The two-day event, scheduled for December 1–2 at the Kigali Convention Centre, will bring together some of the continent’s most promising business founders, investors and corporate leaders.

The finalists were selected from more than 24,000 applications received from all 54 African countries. They secured their places after pitching their businesses during semi-finals held in Nairobi, Kenya, in August.

The 2026 finalists come from Egypt, Kenya, Ethiopia, Nigeria, South Africa, Tanzania, Benin and Côte d’Ivoire. Their businesses span agriculture, healthcare, manufacturing, technology, industry and education.

Agriculture and healthcare account for 60% of the finalists, while women make up 40% of the group. The average age of the entrepreneurs is 35.

The prize structure awards US$300,000 to the overall winner, US$250,000 to the first runner-up and US$150,000 to the second runner-up. The remaining seven finalists will each receive US$100,000, while another US$100,000 is allocated to global immersion training.

Rwanda’s growing connection to the competition

Rwanda has increasingly become an important destination for the continental entrepreneurship competition, having hosted several of its major events in recent years.

Kigali hosted the ABH semi-finals in 2022 before hosting both the semi-finals and Grand Finale in 2023.

The competition returned to Kigali for the 2024 edition’s Grand Finale, which was postponed because of the Marburg outbreak and eventually held on March 14–15, 2025. The 2025 edition’s Grand Finale also took place in Kigali, on December 13, 2025.

Rwanda has also produced entrepreneurs who have made it to the competition’s final 10.

By the end of the 2025 edition, six Rwandan entrepreneurs had reached the Top 10. They include Kevine Kagirimpundu of Uzuri K&Y and Christelle Kwizera of Water Access Rwanda, who finished as the second runner-up in 2019.

Others are Francine Munyaneza of Munyax Eco and Yvette Ishimwe of Iriba Water Group, both recognised in 2021; Albert Munyabugingo of Vuba Vuba Africa, who made the 2023 Top 10; and Mukasahaha Diane of DIKAM Ltd, who reached the final 10 in 2025.

However, Rwanda has no representative among the 2026 finalists.

Beyond the prize money

Established by the Jack Ma Foundation and Alibaba Philanthropy, Africa’s Business Heroes is a continental initiative that identifies and supports entrepreneurs developing businesses with economic and social impact.

Beyond financial awards, participants receive mentorship, business training, international exposure and opportunities to connect with investors and business leaders.

The Kigali programme will also include exhibitions and roadshows at universities and entrepreneurship hubs, a founders’ forum on November 30 and the ABH Summit and Labs on December 1.

Among the expected speakers are Rwanda’s Minister of ICT and Innovation, Paula Ingabire; Rwanda Development Board Deputy CEO Juliana Muganza; MTN Uganda CEO Sylvia Mulinge; and Rwanda Green Fund CEO Teddy Mugabo.

The 2026 Grand Finale judging panel will include Bank of Kigali CEO Diane Karusisi and Paystack co-founder and CEO Shola Akinlade, with a third judge yet to be announced.

The winner will be announced on December 2.

Meet the 2026 finalists

The ten entrepreneurs heading to Kigali represent eight African countries and businesses operating in different sectors.

Those interested in attending the Grand Finale can register online through the official ABH event portal: [Register here]

They are:

Salma Tammam – REME-D Company for Laboratory Equipment and Chemicals (Egypt) – Healthcare. Ahmed Shaaban – Simplex for Software Development and Industrial Solutions (Egypt) – Manufacturing. Kelvin Umechukwu – Bumpa (Nigeria) – Enterprise Technology. Naom Monari – Bena Care Limited (Kenya) – Healthcare. Louisa Gathecha – Bottle Logistics East Africa Ltd (Kenya) – Industry. Samson Fentaye – Thur Biotech Manufacturing Plc (Ethiopia) – Agriculture. Jess Roussos – BluLever Education Pty Ltd (South Africa) – Education. Dr Joseph Paul – Dawa Mkononi (Tanzania) – Healthcare. Gildas Zodome – BIO PHYTO (Benin) – Agriculture. Appessika Adanin Laurent Koffi – GREEN AGRO VALLEY CI (Côte d’Ivoire) – Agriculture.

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