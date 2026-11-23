COPENHAGEN – Rwanda and Denmark have signed an agreement intended to make it easier for spouses and eligible family members of diplomats serving in either country to take up employment.

The Memorandum of Understanding on Gainful Employment for Members of Diplomatic Missions was among three bilateral instruments signed by Rwanda’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Olivier Nduhungirehe, and Denmark’s Minister for Foreign Affairs, Lars Løkke Rasmussen, during a visit to Copenhagen.

The signing followed a bilateral meeting between the two ministers, during which they discussed strengthening relations and expanding cooperation in areas of mutual interest.

Their discussions covered shared priorities, opportunities to deepen political and economic ties, and collaboration at bilateral and multilateral levels.

Arrangements of this kind allow eligible family members accompanying diplomats to seek employment in the host country, subject to agreed procedures and national laws.

Without such arrangements, spouses and other key family members of diplomats can face restrictions that prevent them from working while accompanying their partners on foreign postings.

The agreement could therefore give Rwandan diplomats serving in Denmark, and Danish diplomats posted to Rwanda, greater flexibility by allowing eligible family members to pursue professional opportunities during their stay.

This Rwanda–Denmark agreement is not unusual as a diplomatic practice. What is notable is that the two countries have formalised the arrangement between themselves.

The two countries also signed the Rwanda–Denmark Partnership Agreement, which provides a broader framework for bilateral cooperation.

The third instrument was a Declaration of Intent on negotiating an Agreement on the Avoidance of Double Taxation (DTAA).

A future double taxation agreement would establish rules to prevent certain income from being taxed in both countries. It could cover business profits, dividends, interest, royalties and employment income, among other areas.

Such a treaty could make cross-border business and investment more predictable for companies and individuals operating between Rwanda and Denmark.

However, the declaration is a commitment to begin negotiations, not a completed tax treaty. Any eventual agreement would have to go through the necessary signing and approval procedures before taking effect.

The broader partnership comes as Rwanda and Denmark are also engaged in discussions on migration management. Denmark is among five European countries negotiating with Rwanda to establish a return centre for rejected asylum seekers who cannot be sent back to their countries of origin.

Denmark has identified 120 people who could be transferred to the planned facility when operations begin, potentially in 2027. Russians, Iranians and Syrians account for 41 per cent of those initially eligible, according to figures reported by Danish media.

The proposed arrangement is separate from the three bilateral instruments signed in Copenhagen, but adds another dimension to the two countries’ engagement.

Together, the agreements signal an effort by Kigali and Copenhagen to expand relations beyond traditional diplomacy into economic cooperation, investment and practical arrangements affecting their diplomatic missions.

Rwanda’s diplomatic relations with Denmark are handled by Ambassador Dr Diane Gashumba, who is based in Stockholm, Sweden, which is also accredited to Denmark, Finland, Norway and Iceland.

Denmark, meanwhile, is represented in Rwanda by Ambassador Casper Stenger Jensen, who is based in Kigali following the opening of Denmark’s resident embassy in Rwanda in February 2026.

While Rwanda does not have a resident embassy in Copenhagen, Denmark now maintains a diplomatic mission in Kigali.

Visited 1 times, 1 visit(s) today