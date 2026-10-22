Beyond BK Arena: Turning Kagame’s Message into Action

The meeting between President Paul Kagame and more than 10,000 young Rwandans at BK Arena during the Meet the President dialogue on Wednesday, October 21, was more than a presidential engagement. It offered an opportunity to examine the values shaping Rwanda’s younger generation, the social challenges confronting the country and the shared responsibility of leaders and citizens in addressing them.

Although the gathering addressed a wide range of issues affecting their lives and future, debates over dressing, alcohol abuse and unsafe alcoholic beverages have recently drawn particular public attention, bringing questions of discipline, cultural values and individual responsibility into sharper focus.

One of the most notable aspects of the meeting was the President’s direct engagement with young people. In a country whose future will be shaped significantly by its younger generation, such conversations carry considerable weight. Leadership is not merely about issuing directives or formulating policies; it also entails listening, communicating expectations and encouraging citizens to take ownership of their choices and their country’s future.

Yet, beyond the significance of bringing thousands of young people together, a more consequential question emerges: will the message delivered at BK Arena translate into a genuine shift in attitudes and behavior, or will its influence fade once the gathering is over?

Changing mindsets requires more than a message

The debates surrounding dressing and alcohol consumption illustrate the complexities of social change. Discussions about appropriate clothing touch on cultural values, personal expression and respect for others, while efforts to address unsafe alcoholic beverages and harmful drinking habits demand more than public warnings about their consequences.

In his remarks, President Kagame linked discipline to good conduct, stressing that it should extend beyond the individual to the way people interact with others. His assertion that discipline should not be about “you alone” but must account for others reflects a broader principle: individual choices do not exist in isolation from the society in which they are made.

This is an important distinction. A responsible society cannot be built solely on restrictions imposed by authorities. It also requires citizens to appreciate how their decisions affect their families, communities and the wider public.

On alcohol and drugs, the President emphasized the importance of education, arguing that young people should understand the dangers and consequences of substance abuse, including through the experiences of those who have suffered its effects. Such lessons, he suggested, can help individuals reconsider their choices and change their behavior.

His remarks point to a fundamental difference between compliance and conviction. People may obey regulations because they fear punishment, but those who understand the reasoning behind them are more likely to make responsible choices even in the absence of supervision.

However, changing mindsets is rarely immediate. Young people are influenced by their families, peers, social media, economic circumstances and the broader social environment. A single meeting, however significant, cannot be expected to overcome these influences overnight.

The real test, therefore, is whether the conversation extends beyond BK Arena and becomes part of everyday discussions in homes, schools, workplaces and communities.

The challenge of implementation

Rwanda has demonstrated a willingness to address social challenges through policies, public campaigns and regulations. Nevertheless, the effectiveness of any initiative depends not simply on its announcement, but on how consistently, fairly and effectively it is implemented.

Too often, public attention can become concentrated on directives and declarations while the practical measures needed to achieve their objectives receive less scrutiny. When implementation is inconsistent or partial, citizens may become uncertain about what is expected of them, undermining confidence in initiatives that may otherwise have legitimate objectives.

The debate over dressing and unsafe alcoholic beverages, illustrates why clarity and proportionality are essential. Expectations must be communicated transparently, while those responsible for enforcement must act professionally and consistently. Addressing the problem requires effective inspections, public education and accessible support for people struggling with addiction. Without sustained enforcement and follow-through, the underlying challenges may persist despite strong public statements.

This is where the President’s emphasis on personal discipline intersects with the responsibility of public institutions. If citizens are expected to change their behavior, institutions must equally demonstrate consistency, fairness and accountability in implementing the measures intended to guide that change.

The responsibility cannot rest entirely on young people. Government agencies must ensure effective implementation, families and educators must reinforce responsible conduct, and communities must actively participate in addressing harmful practices. Public expectations are more likely to gain legitimacy when citizens see that rules are applied fairly and institutions fulfill their own obligations.

Turning dialogue into lasting change

Perhaps one of the most compelling aspects of President Kagame’s message was his recognition that discipline cannot simply be imposed. As he stated, “No one can force you to be disciplined, but you can learn from people to be disciplined.”

The observation captures both the promise and the limitations of the BK Arena engagement. A presidential address can inspire reflection, challenge prevailing attitudes and draw national attention to pressing social concerns. It cannot, however, substitute for the personal commitment through which discipline is ultimately practised.

For young people, the challenge is to move beyond listening and critically examine how the message applies to their choices, relationships and responsibilities. For leaders and institutions, the obligation is to ensure that the principles discussed are reflected in policies, public services and the conduct of those entrusted with implementing them.

The success of the meeting should not be measured by attendance figures or applause, but by tangible changes in everyday life: greater awareness of the dangers of substance abuse, stronger personal responsibility, more respectful social interactions and fairer, more consistent implementation of regulations.

Ultimately, BK Arena provided a platform for an important national conversation. Whether it becomes a turning point will depend on what follows. A presidential message can inspire change, but inspiration alone cannot sustain it. That requires consistent action from leaders, institutions and citizens alike.

The author, Sylivanus M. Karemera is Station Manager, KT Radio 96.7FM, which is under Kigali Today Ltd

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